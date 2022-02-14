How to Trade in POE? A Complete Trading Guide

Trading in PoE is a great way to earn in-game currencies. There are lots of items in the game which are either powerful or mediocre. You can trade to buy desired items, or sell items you don’t need. You can also trade your items with other items you need in the game.

But trading in PoE can be difficult and time-consuming. Although the game has an in-game function to trade in a Chat Channel, it is not the best as it is not used by players now. But we will also mention the Trade Channel in-game in this guide.

There are other ways you can trade items out of the game as well. In this article or guide, we will discuss all the mediums you can trade your items.

Trading Through Trade Channel In-game

There are several chat channels in the game i.e., Local, Global, Party, Whisper, Trade, and Guild. The Trade chat channel is where you can trade your items. But you need to link the item in the trade channel to trade.

Here are the steps to trade items in the trade channel.

Open Path of Exile on your computer. Press “I” on your keyboard to open your inventory or another key you assigned for inventory. Now after opening inventory, press “Enter” on your keyboard or another key you assigned for the chat key. Now chat console will open. Navigate to the “Trade” tab. Hold “Ctrl + Alt” keys on your keyboard and then left-click on the item you want to link. Then you will see your item’s name and its icon. After that, press “Enter” on your keyboard. Now you have linked your item in the trade channel.

But before you start trading, you need to know three acronyms (WTT, WTB, and WTS). WTT, WTB, and WTS stand for Want to Trade, Buy and Sell respectively. So, if you want to trade with another item type WTT before the icon, then type the item you want with stats. You can also state which and how much currency you want for certain items while selling.

For example, if you want to trade a Gauntlet in your inventory with a Level 80 Single Handed Sword with lots of physical damage then type “WTT (link your item) Level 80 Single Handed Sword with lots of physical damage”. Do the same for selling. But you don’t need to link items for buying. Type “WTB (item name with stats you need)”.

You will see lots of messages about trading in trade chat. Type in the trade channel what you want to do as I have mentioned above. Wait for when you see items you want to buy.

Then right-click on the player who is trying to sell the item and click on “ Whisper this Player ”.

”. Now you will be on the “Whisper” chat tab and you can talk with the player to either buy, sell, or trade.

This is the only way to trade your items inside the game. This method is also very time-consuming and can be very tedious. You need to keep looking out for many hours to get your specific item or get an offer for your trade. But many players are not in the trade channel nowadays. Players prefer other methods to trade items outside of the game.

So now let’s discuss other methods outside the game.

Trading Through PoE Page Forum

On the official page of PoE, there is a Forum tab where all of the tradings can be done. Every player can post the items for selling, buying, or trading. Forum Trading is for searching for specific items and talking with players selling, buying, or trading items.

After posting the item you need to wait for other players to take the offer. Or, if you are trying to buy you need to reply to the posts of other players and wait for them to reply to you. So, it can take time sometimes but you can find what you are searching for in a short time. For this, you can follow the steps mentioned below.

First, open the official PoE page. First search for login on the top left of the page and click on “LOG IN”. Then type your email address and password in the field and click on “LOGIN”. Then click on “FORUM”. Then click on “Trading” at the bottom. You will see several options with descriptions like “Standard Trading- Shops”, “Standard Trading- Selling”, “Standard Trading- Buying”, etc. These are for Standard League. There are other options for other leagues too.

“Standard Trading-Shops” is for the standard league where you can put lots of items to trade with the currency you demand. You can also give the details about your item. You can link the item to the forum so that others can see what you are trying to sell, buy or trade.

Pick the topic you want to post your item on for trading or selling or search for the item you want to buy. Then click on “New Thread”. Then new thread window will open. Then you need to type the title for your thread. After that click on the “Content” box. You will see your character’s name and picture on the top left. Click on the picture. Then your inventory will open. Click on a single or multiple items you want to link. (After clicking you won’t be notified but don’t worry). Then close the inventory box. A link will be pasted automatically in the content box. Then click on “Submit”.

By doing this, you can post the items which you want to sell or trade. As I have mentioned earlier, this long process is for selling or trading. If you want to buy, search for the item you need in your league topic and contact the player selling the item.

Trading Through Trade Tab in PoE Page

This method is more efficient and easier than both methods mentioned above. But for a new player, this method can be very confusing. The trading tab on the page is solely for the trading purpose of items and is easy after you know what to.

So, if you don’t know how to use this. This topic will cover every step you need to follow to trade your items.

First, open the official PoE page. First search for login on the top left of the page and click on “LOG IN”. Then type your email address and password in the field and click on “LOGIN”. Now click on “Trade”. Now you will see two tabs “Search Listed Items” and “Bulk Item Exchange” on the left.

It’s important to know what these two tabs are for. But first, on the left, you will see two drop-down boxes on the right of the “Search Items” bar. The first one is for choosing your league. For example, we are in the “Standard” league so we will choose Standard. Choose the league you are in.

Then in the next tab, you have to choose whether you want to search items from Online Only or Online in League or Any (both offline and online) players or traders.

After this, now let’s discuss them first and how to use them.

Search Listed Items

In this tab, you can search for Weapons, Armor, Gems, etc. using filters too. If you don’t want to use any filters you can type the item name in the “Search Items” bar and search it. This will show you all traders with prices for the specific item. This tab is for buying single items talking with traders and negotiating with them.

If you want to search for items with specific stats or tiers, you can use the filters. Filters available are:

Type Filters

Weapon Filters

Armor Filters

Socket Filters

Requirements

Map Filters

Heist Filters

Ultimatum Filters

Miscellaneous

Trade Filters

Stat Filters

These filters will help you get results only for the items with specific stats. After using these filters, search for the item you need. Then, you will be shown results for your search. Choose the best item rate you see. You will see two options: “Whisper” and “PM” which stands for Private Message.

If you click on “Whisper” a whisper text will be copied and you need to open the game and paste it in Chat and press enter. Also, you can talk to the trader in-game.

If you click on “PM”, you will be redirected to another page to compose the private message to the trader. You can write subject and content, including what you want to buy with the rate. Then you have to wait for the trader to reply to you and you can buy the item.

Bulk Item Exchange

This tab can be used to trade items in bulk. You can trade currencies in this tab mainly. You can also trade cards, maps, oils, etc. from this tab. But this tab is specifically for trading. In this tab, you will see two sides. One is for “Items I Want” where you have to choose items you want. The other side is for “Items You have” where you have to choose items which you have you want to trade.

Instead of the “Search Items” bar, there is the “Highlight Items” bar which helps to highlight the specific item you want. Now after choosing what you want and what items you want to trade, follow these steps.

Click on “Search” at the bottom. After clicking on search, you will be shown the results of your search. Choose the option which has the best rate. After you choose click on “Contact”. Then a slider will appear. Slide it to set how many specific items you need to trade. Now, below the slider, a text will appear. Click on the text. Clicking on it will copy the text. Now open the game. And go to chat and paste the copied text. Now you can talk with the trader and trade the items.

This method will help you buy or trade items or currencies from other traders/players. But unfortunately, you can not sell from this method without paying. For this, you need to purchase “Premium Stash Tab” from “Microtransaction Shop”.

Press “Esc” on the keyboard while in-game. Click on “Microtransaction Shop”. Navigate to “Upgrade to Premium Stash Tab”. If you have enough currency, you can buy it. If not, you have to buy the currency with real-life money. This will add the “Trade” tab in your regular “Stash”. Now you will see a circle next to Public in the Stash. Click on the circle and your stash tab will be public. You can put your items in the “Trade” tab and you can also enlist how much currency you want.

The information on the “Trade” tab will be automatically posted in Trade on the official page of PoE. And from there other players can see what you have in the sale and can talk to you for further trade.

Trading Through Poe. Trade Indexer

This is by far the best method for trading in PoE. It is also out of the game method. Most of the users use Poe. Trade for trading purposes. It is easier than any other method and takes very less time and knowledge to use.

It is an indexer which searches for information about trading from official PoE page forums and trades. Every information you see in this indexer is from the thread of the forum.

For Selling, the procedure is the same as in the method mentioned above. But for trade and buying it is a little bit different.

Let’s get right into the process of trading using this method.

First, visit Poe trading site in your browser. You will see two tabs together “Search for items” and “Import Item data”. Under the “search for items” tab, select your league first. Then you will have several filters for you to sort out the specific items and stats. Besides the “Name” bar, type the name of the item you need after using all the filters. Now your search results will show. Choose the best offer and click on “Whisper”. You can also check the profile of the trader by clicking on “Profile”.

These steps are for buying items. But what about currency trading? For this, follow these steps:

On the top right of the main Poe. Trade page, you will see the “Currency Market” tab. Click on it. Here also you have to choose your league and you will see two options. One is “What do you want” and the other is “What do you have”. Click on the items that you want and click on the items that you have. Then click on “Search”. Your search results will show. Now select the best offer and click on “Contact the Seller”. This will make a slider appear. Slide to adjust the number of items you need. Then select the text under the slider and copy it. Then open the game. And paste the text in Chat. Then you can talk with the trader and trade currencies or items.

So, these are the methods for trading in Path of Exile. Hope using these methods you are able to do trading in PoE with ease.