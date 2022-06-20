How to Transfer Everything from iPhone to iPhone Without iCloud?

Do you want to share your files from one iPhone to another but don’t have access to iCloud? Have you forgotten its password or don’t have a complete backup in it because it’s out of storage?

Well, iCloud may be one convenient way. But thankfully, there are still other official ways you can easily transfer everything from one iPhone to another without using iCloud. So, let’s take a look at such methods in detail.

How to Transfer from iPhone to iPhone without iCloud?

To move data from one iPhone to another, Apple has two features that don’t require using iCloud. They are Quick Start and Finder or iTunes.

Using Quick Start

Before we begin using Quick Start to transfer data, make sure you have enabled Bluetooth on both iPhones. Additionally, both the iPhones must be of atleast iOS 12.4 or above.

Finally, you’ll need to erase all content from the new iPhone that you want to move your data to. You can do this by going to Settings > General. Then, tap on the Reset option or Transfer or Reset iPhone. Now, select the option that says Erase All Content and Settings to erase your device.

Here are the steps on how you can move data from iPhone to iPhone using the Quickstart feature.

Restart your new iPhone and select your desired settings, like your language and location, from the first few setup pages. Then, you’ll notice the Quick Start screen.

Then, keep both your iPhones in close proximity. Unlock your old iPhone, and you’ll notice the Set Up New iPhone screen. Then, tap on Continue. Now, you’ll notice the “Waiting for Other iPhone” message on your new iPhone along with a blue pattern on the screen.

On your old iPhone, you can view the “Hold Your New iPhone Up to the Camera” message. Scan the animation on your new iPhone by hovering over your old iPhone’s camera. Once you’ve correctly captured the pattern, you’ll see the ‘Finish on New iPhone’ message. On the new iPhone, you’ll need to enter the passcode. The setup process can take up to several minutes. Your iPhone will also ask you to set up your Face ID. Now, the Transfer Your Data page will show up with two options, Transfer from iPhone and Download from iCloud. Tap on Transfer from iPhone.

Tap Agree on the Terms and Conditions page. Then, you can see what sort of data you’re transferring to your new iPhone. For example, tap on Continue to transfer Settings, iMessage & FaceTime, audio recordings, software updates, and more. It’ll take a few minutes to transfer all your data. In the meantime, you can view the progress and the “Transferring Data” message on both iPhones. Once everything is moved to the new iPhone, you’ll get a Transfer Complete message on your old iPhone. Tap on Continue. Your new iPhone will show the Restore Completed message.

You can now start using your new iPhone. You’ll need to verify your Apple ID, and then all the apps from your old iPhone will start installing. This process can take a while. Lastly, take out your SIM card from your old phone and insert it into your new iPhone.

Using Finder/iTunes

Another way you can transfer all your data to another iPhone is via Finder or iTunes. To successfully perform this step, you’ll need to first back up your current iPhone’s data on iTunes. Then, you can follow these easy steps to restore backup from iTunes on your new iPhone:

Turn on your new iPhone. After the first few setup pages, you’ll stumble upon the Apps & Data screen. From the given options, tap on Restore from Mac or PC.

Connect your new iPhone to your PC and launch iTunes. Make sure you’re using the latest version of iTunes. Now, select your new iPhone on iTunes. You’ll get a new pop-up option on your iPhone. Tap on Trust to allow iTunes to access your iPhone. From the Backups option, click on Restore Backup and select a backup of your choice. If you want to restore an encrypted backup, tick the Encrypt backup box. Then, you’ll need to enter your password.

Tap on Trust on your new iPhone and wait for the restoration process to be complete.

Using Third-Party Apps

Both the solutions above to transfer data to another iPhone are effective and sufficient. So, you might not need to use third-party apps at all. However, if you encounter any errors and can’t perform the methods mentioned above, you can opt for these apps as a last resort.

Mobile Trans

MBackupper

EaseUS MobiMover

iCareFone

Note: Using third-party apps can come with a security risk. So, we recommend being careful while using them.

How to Transfer Selected Files Using AirDrop?

If you only want to transfer selected files, like your photos or Contacts to another iPhone, you can simply use AirDrop. This method is quick and doesn’t require you to use any backup data as well.

To transfer photos using AirDrop, you can follow these steps:

Go to the Photos app and open an album of your choice. Select as many photos as you’d like. Except for the primary camera roll, you can tap on Select > Select All in other albums, like Favorites. Tap on the Share option and choose AirDrop.

Make sure AirDrop is enabled in another iPhone as well. Tap on the available iPhone on your screen. Tap on Accept on the other iPhone.

To share your Contacts, here are some easy steps:

Tap a Contact of your choice. Then, select Share Contact.

Choose AirDrop and follow the methods above to complete the process.

Similarly, if you want to share some documents from your iPhone, you can refer to these steps.

Go to the Files App > On My iPhone. Select the files you’d like to share and tap on the three dots in the top-right corner. Tap on the Share option and choose AirDrop.

Also, you can transfer photos from your iphone to your mac too. To find out how to do it, read this article.

Does Transferring Data Delete Existing Data from My Old iPhone?

By transferring data to your new iPhone, you’re only producing and sending a copy of your old iPhone’s data. So, the current data on your old iPhone will not encounter any changes.