How To Transfer Someone on Family Sharing

Family Sharing is a useful feature that allows you to share your Apple subscriptions with up to 5 additional family members. The subscription includes Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, etc.

You can also share your Apple Store purchases and the iCloud storage plan within the family group.

But, what if a family member wants to leave the group? Well, if you are over 13, you can easily remove yourself or be removed by the organizer. However, there is no direct removal method for children under 13.

For this instance, you can apply a quick workaround which is to transfer family sharing to another group. This method is relatively straightforward, so it should not take much of your time.

So, without further ado, let us look at how to transfer family sharing on your iOS and Mac devices.

How To Transfer Family Sharing?

As mentioned above, you cannot directly remove family members under the age of 13. However, you can transfer them into another Family sharing account. But first, the other family organizer has to invite the child to their group.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow depending on your Apple device.

On iOS Devices

Locate and launch the Settings app from your device. Tap on the Apple ID banner.

Next, tap on the Family Sharing option Tap on Add Member. Now, tap on Invite People > Invite in Person.

Request the child/member to enter the Apple ID log-in credentials from the prompt. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Now, you will have to approve the transfer request. To do so, launch the Settings app and tap on the Family Transfer Request notification below the Apple ID banner. Now complete the transfer process by following the on-screen instructions.

On Mac

Head to the top-left corner of your screen and click on the Apple Logo. Select the System Preferences option.

Now, click on the Family Sharing icon. Click on the + icon to add family members to your group. From the pop-up, click on the Invite People button. Next, click on the Invite in Person option and hit the Continue button. Request them to enter in the Apple ID credentials. Next, follow the on-screen instruction to complete the setup.

Note: If you are in Mojave or an older OS system, you will have to navigate through iCloud to access the Family Sharing feature.

Next, navigate to your System Preferences and click on the Family Transfer Request notification under the Apple ID banner. Now, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

If you cannot access the family transfer, we suggest you contact Apple Customer Support. You can also directly call them at the 1-800-MY-APPLE hotline. Although they can’t help you remove the child from your Family Sharing group, they can help you with the transfer process by providing technical support.

How to Delete Apple ID account for Family Sharing?

If you still face issues with the Family Sharing transfer process, we recommend you entirely delete the child’s Apple ID account. While creating the account, you might have to enter your Apple ID account for security reasons. Similarly, the same process applies when deleting your child’s account.

To delete the child’s account, here are some steps you can follow.

Head to the Apple’s Privacy website and request your child to sign in with your Apple ID. Scroll a little down and under Delete your account; click on the Request to delete your account hyperlink.

Click on the Request consent button. An email will be sent to your(Parent) email address. Open your mail and click on the Sign-in with your Apple ID hyperlink.

It will redirect you to the Data and Privacy website again. Here, sign in with your own account’s Apple ID credentials. Now, follow the on-screen instructions to delete your child’s account.

How to Disband or Remove Someone on Family Sharing?

Alternatively, you can remove members and children under the age of 13 by completely disbanding the family group. You can then create a new family group without them. This option to disband is only available to the organizer.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

On iPhone

Launch the Settings app from your device. Tap on the Apple ID Banner.

Select the Family Sharing option. Now, tap on your name. Finally, tap on the Stop Using Family option to confirm your action.

On Mac

Navigate to the top-left corner and click on the Apple Logo. Select the System Preferences option. Click on the Family Sharing icon.

Next, click the Details button next to your name and select the Stop Family Sharing option.



How To Remove Family Member From Your Group?

If you are trying to remove a family member over the age of 13, the process is relatively straightforward. Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

On iOS Devices

Locate and launch the Settings app from your device. Tap on the Apple ID banner.

Now, select the Family Sharing option. Tap on the Family member you want to remove. Next, tap on the Remove button.



On Mac

Navigate over to the top-left corner and click on the Apple Logo. Select the System Preferences option. Now, click on the Family Sharing icon. You might have to navigate through the iCloud option if you’re on Mojave or an older OS system.

Now, click the Details button next to the member you want to remove. From the pop-up window, click on the Remove From Family Sharing button.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the removal process.

Likewise, you can also follow the same process to remove yourself from the Family Sharing group.