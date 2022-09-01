If you no longer want your Discord server but don’t want to delete it, you can hand over the ownership to the trusted server member.

But you’ll need to be the server owner to perform this action. As a server owner, you get a wide variety of features to experiment with on your server.

When you transfer ownership on discord, the next owner will likely get all the authority, and you will remain a common user or an admin if you are appointed with an administrator role.

Here’s how you can pass your crown to someone else.

How to Transfer Ownership on Discord?

Transferring ownership is a very simple task. Make sure you give your server to someone you trust. Here’s how you can transfer ownership on Discord.

On PC

Open Discord. Go to your server and click on the down arrow beside the server name. Select Server Settings on the drop-down menu and click on it.

Under User Management, click on Members. Search for the user you want to transfer the ownership to. Tap on Thee Dots beside their name.

Select Transfer Ownership on the drop-down menu.

A confirmation box appears. Slide the button to the right. Tap on the Transfer Ownership option.



On Mobile Phone

Open Discord and go to your server. Tap on three Dots beside your server name.

Tap on Settings.

Scroll down and select the Members option. Search for the person you want to hand over your server. Tap on their profile and select the Transfer Ownership option.

A confirmation tab appears. Select the option and tap on the Transfer button.

When you give ownership to someone else, you will remain a moderator or a common user. The new owner will take over all the authority you had. If you don’t have admin permission, you will no longer be able to grant permissions or create roles.

How to Know if You’re the Owner of the Server?

There are multiple ways to check whether you are the owner of Discord or not. To ensure you are the owner to be able to transfer the ownership, open the server under the connectivity status and see if you have a crown beside your name.

You can distinguish who the owner is by looking at this icon by their name. However, you might not see it when you appoint yourself to an administrator role or when the “Display role members separately from online members” option is turned on. In such cases, you can use the following option.

Not everyone can view server settings. You might still see as an administrator however, you won’t be able to delete the server.

Here’s how you can check if you’re the owner or not.

Go to the Server and click on the down arrow beside the Server Name. Go to Server settings.

Scroll down to Delete Server.



If you see this option, it declares that you are the owner of this server.

Related Question

Does Discord Notify the Server Members About Server Ownership Transfer?

Discord doesn’t notify the next owner about the server ownership transfer. However, they can figure it out by looking at the crown beside their name. They can also toggle through server settings and check the roles and permissions if they have the option to delete the server or not.

How to Take Back Ownership of a Discord Server?

There might come a time when we make a mistake appointing someone as the owner of your server. Although giving someone ownership of Discord is easy, you can’t take it back just like that.

Sadly, Discord doesn’t have a feature that allows you to take ownership back on your own. You will have to ask that user to give the ownership back to you.

Is it Possible to Have More Than One Owner in Discord?

No, having more than one owner in discord is not possible. However, there can be people like admins with great authority in a server where they are allowed to do everything except delete the server. Users can see all private channels and avoid any permissions or restrictions when granted administrator permission.

What Happens When the Server Owner Leaves or When Their Account Gets Deleted?

Everything will run smoothly, except it will show the server owner as a deleted user. Other users will be able to have a conversation without any issues. However, after some time, the server will likely get deleted automatically.

If someone wants to take ownership of this server before it gets deleted, they will have to contact the discord help center. Go to Discord Support, and under help and support, mention your queries and request for transfer of ownership.