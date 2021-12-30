How to Transfer Photos From Iphone to Computer

One of the best things about an iPhone is how advanced the camera is. It lets anyone take stunning, clear pictures. If you want to do any serious editing or just back them up to the computer, you’ll have to move the photos from the iPhone to your PC. Methods vary depending on what computer model you have and what protocol you prefer.

iPhone File Transfers

Apple recommends two ways to connect your iPhone to your computer: via USB or with Wi-Fi syncing.

You need a computer with a USB port and Windows 7 or OS X 10.9 or later to connect via USB. You can also transfer photos on the Chrome OS, but you won’t be able to use iTunes unless you’ve enabled Linux and use a compatibility program that lets a Chromebook run Windows apps.

To use Wi-Fi syncing, set it up on your phone before transferring your photos. You can transfer photos via Wi-Fi syncing without setup after you’ve done it once.

Setting up Wi-Fi Sync on Mac

Connect the iPhone to your Mac with a USB cable. Select your iPhone in the Finder sidebar. Click General. Choose Show this phone when on Wi-Fi. Click Apply.

Setting up Wi-Fi Sync on PC

Connect the iPhone to your PC with a USB cable. Open iTunes. Click the iPhone button. Choose Summary. Go to Options. Choose Sync with this phone over Wi-Fi.

Click Apply.

When your iPhone is plugged in, and both your computer and phone are on Wi-Fi, your computer can sync content to your iPhone. However, don’t rely on automatic synchronization to clear space on your phone and still save files. When a synced item is deleted from one device, it’s removed from the other as well.

You can transfer photos automatically but always back them up in a different folder to prevent accidental deletion.

Choosing Items to Sync Wi-Fi Sync doesn't have to back up everything on your phone automatically. You can choose the content you want to sync, including photos. Make sure the iPhone is connected to power and on the same network as the computer. Click the Device button on iTunes. Click Photos in the left sidebar. Choose the sync options you prefer. Content should be automatically synced. You can also set up iTunes to require a prompt before backing up information on your phone.

How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Computer When Connected

If your phone is directly connected to the computer, you can quickly transfer photos without even an Internet connection. These methods are ideal for you to back up pictures on your hard drive immediately and are near your computer. If you’re interested in strategies that work when away from home, wireless transfer options might work better for you.

Transfer Photos On Windows

You need to use iTunes to move photos from your iPhone to your PC. Always update it to the latest version before you start.

Plug the iPhone into the computer. Open iTunes. Click the iPhone button. Choose Photos. Click Sync Photos.

Choose an album or folder. Determine which files you want to transfer. Click Apply.

If you don’t see any photos to transfer, it’s because you’re using iCloud photos to save those images, and they are already backed up. You can always move photos between folders on your PC once they’re synced to avoid losing them with a future sync once you remove items from your iPhone.

You should also be able to open a File Explorer window, click on the iPhone as if it’s a drive, and remove some photos from the device that way by dragging them from the iPhone into a PC folder.

Transfer Photos On Mac

You use the Photos app instead of iTunes when you transfer pictures to a Mac.

Connect your phone to your Mac. Open the Photos app. Click the iPhone name in the sidebar if no photos appear automatically. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted. Click Trust if prompted. Use the Import To dropdown to select a location to save the pictures. Choose the photos you want to move and click Import Selected. Click Import All New items instead if you want to move everything. Wait until the transfer is complete before disconnecting your phone.

If there aren’t photos available to import, you might be using iCloud. When images are backed up to the cloud, they don’t appear in the Photos app requiring sync.

You can also check My Photo Stream to see if your pictures are there if they don’t appear. Just click My Photo Stream in the Photos app under albums. Remember that photos are automatically removed from My Photo Stream after 30 days, so it’s essential to back them up before they expire.

Transfer Photos On Chromebook

Unfortunately, iTunes doesn’t have native support for Chromebooks. You can enable Linux and use apps like Wine to make iTunes compatible, though. However, for most Chrome OS users, it’s easier just to use wireless transfer methods to move photos to Chromebook.

How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to Computer Wirelessly

Transferring images to your computer wirelessly means that you don’t need physical proximity to your computer. You can do it from anywhere as long as you have an active data connection. Remember that backing up photos can take a lot of data, and plan accordingly if you have a limited plan.

Transfer Photos from iCloud Drive

Using iCloud will transfer your photos automatically to the cloud and not even require syncing with your computer. Understanding how to use iCloud can help you create a photo backup and storage solution that keeps your images protected if your devices are lost or damaged.

Remember to turn iCloud on for your iPhone before using the program to back up your photos.

Click Settings. Click your name. Tap iCloud > Photos.

Turn iCloud Photos on.



Transfer Photos from PC

For Windows, iCloud is a program available on the Microsoft Store. Make sure to restart the computer after installing it for the first time.

Open iCloud for Windows. Sign in with your Apple ID. Check Photos and then click Options.

Choose whether to backup iCloud Photo and whether to Share Albums. Click Done, then Apply.

You also need to back up the photos in Windows.

Press Windows key + X. Choose File Explorer. Click iCloud Photos. It might be nested in the Pictures folder if it doesn’t appear as its own entry. Click the notification area in the taskbar. Choose Download Photos. Choose the photos you want to be saved to your device.

If you’re running Windows 11.1 or later, you can simply open iCloud Photos, select images you want to save, right-click and choose “Always keep on this device.”

Transfer Photos from Mac

Since iCloud Photos is already included in macOS, you simply have to enable it.

Click the Apple menu. Choose System Preferences. Click Apple ID. Choose iCloud > Photos.

Now photos will automatically be backed up to the cloud. You can access them on your Mac with the Photos app.

Email attachments

If you need to save a single photo quickly, you can always use an email attachment. It will work from almost anywhere, bypass any program requirements, and create a more secure copy since your email backups are unlikely to fail.

One problem with this method is that some email providers don’t attach large files. Many photos taken with iPhones have larger file sizes and may be compressed before being attached to an email.

Transfer Photos from AirDrop

Use AirDrop to back up files to your Mac quickly. It’s just another way to save them and isn’t necessary if you prefer other methods. It’s a great way to save a few essential photos promptly.

Open the picture you want to save to your computer. Click Share > AirDrop. Select the computer you want to transfer to from the list of available devices. The image will appear in the Downloads folder on your Mac.

AirDrop doesn’t work on Windows without installing a third-party program.

Transfer Photos from Google Photos

Google Drive offers every Google account a certain amount of free storage that you can expand with a subscription. It’s more than enough to back up a significant amount of photos, even if you’re only using a free account. You’ll need to download Google Photos on your iPhone.

Open the Google Photos app on your phone. Tap your profile icon. Choose Google Photos settings > Back up & Sync.

Toggle on the backup ability. Wait for the files to sync. Sign in to Google Photos on your computer. Click the photo you want to save on your PC. Click the three-dot menu. Choose Download.

Now the photos you’ve selected will be stored locally on your PC. They will be available in Google Photos until you delete them from the site or the library of a synced device. Remember that Google Photos no longer syncs with Drive.

Transfer Photos from Dropbox

Dropbox is another file-sharing app that syncs images and other files between your iPhone and computer. You need to have the Dropbox program for Windows or Mac and the Dropbox app for iPhone installed to transfer photos with it. If you don’t want to install Dropbox on your computer, you can also download pictures from the Dropbox cloud.

Open the Dropbox app. Click the folder where you want to save photos. Tap the plus icon. Click Upload Photos. Choose the photos you want to save to Dropbox. Click Next. Choose where you want the files. Choose Set Location. Tap Upload.

Once the photos are uploaded to Dropbox, they’ll be synced to devices with the Dropbox program and your Dropbox cloud online. The ones synced to the program will already be backed up on your computer. To download from the cloud, you’ll have to sign in to your Dropbox account online.

Sign into Dropbox.com. Hover over the picture you want to save to your computer. Click the three-dot option. Choose Download.

If you choose to download an entire folder of photos, it will download as a zip file.

Installing iTunes on PC

If you don’t have iTunes on your PC, install it to quickly and easily transfer photos without having to use wireless methods. Make sure you’re in an administrator account when you install the program. Your operating system should also be updated.

Download the iTunes installer package. Double-click it to open the file. Click Next. Choose the place that you want to install iTunes. Determine the language, default behavior, and shortcuts desired. Click Install. Launch iTunes. Click Account. Click Sign In.

Once you have iTunes installed, you’re free to pair your phone with it and set up any photo backup scheme you prefer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why won’t iTunes let me back up my pictures?

iTunes might not be syncing your photos automatically because you have Low Data Mode on your phone. Open Settings and find the Mobile Data entry. You can toggle it on and off there. When Data Mode is on, backing up new items on your iPhone stops until it’s off again.

Why won’t all my photos transfer from my iPhone to my PC?

Check to see if you have storage optimization turned on in your iCloud settings. To save space on your devices, it stores items in the cloud and makes them available only on demand. Turn off Storage Optimization if you want everything backed up on your phone or PC.