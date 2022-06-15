Are you wondering how to transfer videos from PC to iPhone? Well, if you’re on a Mac device, you can easily use the AirDrop feature to transfer videos between your iOS devices.

But for Windows users, transferring video files between your PC and iPhone is not as seamless. Nonetheless, there are a few easy methods for transferring files between your PC and iOS devices.

In this comprehensive guide, we have listed both wired and wireless transfer methods. Depending on your preference, you can choose between any of these options.

So, without further delay, let us learn about these methods in more detail.

How to Transfer Videos From PC to iPhone?

As mentioned above, you can use several methods to transfer videos from your PC to an iPhone. You can keep it simple by using iCloud Drive, iTunes, Mail Service, VLC, and more. These methods are all easy to execute, so it should not take more than a few minutes of your time.

Use iTunes App

With the iTunes application, you can easily sync your video files. You can either initiate an automatic sync of all our videos or opt to transfer through file sharing by using specific applications on your iPhone device.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

Through Automatic Sync

First, connect your Windows PC with your iPhone through the lightning cable. Now, launch the iTunes application. If it is your first time connecting to the application, you might see a prompt asking you for access. Click on the Continue button. Switch over to your iPhone and click on the Trust option. If prompted, enter in your iPhone passcode to Trust This Computer. Again, switch back to your PC and navigate to the top-left corner of the iTunes screen. Click on the iPhone icon. Now, from the left panel, click on the Photos option. Check the option for Sync Photos. In the Copy Photos from section, select your folder. Next, you can check the All Folders or Selected Folder. While checking the Selected Folders option, please ensure you tick the Include videos option. Now, click on Sync, and when the process is complete hit the Done button.

Through File Sharing

Click on the iPhone icon from the top-left corner of your iTunes screen. Now, from the left panel, click on File Sharing Select the app from where you want to open the video file. Next, click on the Add File button.

Locate the video you want to transfer and hit the Open button. After the copying is complete, click on Done. Now, head to the Files app from your iPhone. Search for the app you just uploaded the video File to and click on its folder.

Finally, tap on the Video File. It should immediately redirect you to the app. From there, you can play or edit the video.

Use iCloud

Before you begin the process, please ensure you have enabled the toggle for iCloud Drive or iCloud Photos on your iPhone’s settings. To do so,

Launch the Settings app from your device. Tap on the Apple ID banner. Scroll down and tap on the iCloud option. Locate the iCloud Drive option and ensure you have turned on the toggle.

Likewise, if you want to share through iCloud Photos from the same page, click on Photos and turn on the toggle for iCloud Photos.

There are mainly two ways you can use iCloud to transfer video files. You can either navigate to the iCloud website or download the iCloud for PC app. Both of these methods work seamlessly. So, according to your liking, you can choose either of these options. Now, here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

Through iCloud.com

Open your web browser and head to the iCloud website. If prompted, enter your iCloud log-in credentials. Next, click on the iCloud Drive icon. From the top menu bar, click on the Upload option. Select the videos you want to upload and click on the Open button. If you want to view the videos on your iPhone, head to the File app. Switch over to the Browse tab from the bottom section. Under the location section, tap on the iCloud Drive option. Locate and tap on the video to view it. Likewise, to transfer the videos to your Photos app, click on the Share icon. Scroll down and select the Save Video option.

Through iCloud for PC App

Open the iCloud app from your device. Now, sign in with your iCloud credentials.

After successfully signing in, check the option for Photos. From the pop-up, select iCloud Photos and hit the Done button. Alternatively, you can also check the option for iCloud Drive. Now head to the bottom-right of your Window screen and open the system tray. Click on the iCloud icon. Select the Open iCloud Drive or Open iCloud Photos option.

It will launch new folder panes with the iCloud content. You can now drag or copy the video file you want to transfer and paste it into the iCloud Drive or iCloud Photos pane.

Through VLC App

An alternate method for transferring videos from your PC to your iPhone is to use the VLC application. This method will require an active and stable internet connection since you will be sharing the video files through your Wi-Fi IP address. So, here are some steps you can follow.

Head over to your App Store and download the VLC app. Once the download is complete, launch VLC on your device. From the bottom panel, switch to the Network tab. Enable the toggle for Sharing via Wi-Fi. Take a note of the IP address.

Now, switch over to your Windows PC and open up your browser. In the address bar, enter the same IP address that you noted. You can drag your video or click on the + icon to upload the video file Now, navigate over to your iPhone and open the Files app. In the search box, type in VLC. Tap on the folder, and you will be able to view the video you had just uploaded.

If you want to view these videos on your Photos apps instead, then long-press on the file and click on the Share button. Scroll down and click on the Save Video option.

Through Mail

If you’re dealing with a rather small video file, then using your email service providers to transfer videos might be quick and efficient.

The process only requires you to have an active internet connection. So, navigate to your preferred mail service and compose a new email. Now, attach the video file to the email and send it through.

After that, you can switch to your iPhone’s mail app, access the video file message, and download it to your device.

Note:The video upload size limit is about 20-25 MB across most of your email service providers.

Use Other Cloud-Based Services

Alternatively, other than iCloud, you can choose OneDrive, Google Drive, or your preferred cloud-based service to transfer your video files. Since all these files are stored and synced online, you can easily view and download them to your iPhone device. All you need to do is download the dedicated application, and you’re all good to go!

If you are wondering how to save photos or videos through Google Drive, here is an article that might help.