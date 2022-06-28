How to Transfer Voice Memos from iPhone to Computer

Many users tend to use Voice Memos on their iPhone devices. Since this device is small and portable, it is much easier to record your notes, reminders, and class lectures onto it.

However, in some instances, you might want to make your voice recordings accessible across other devices like your Mac or Windows PCs.

Fortunately, transferring voice memos is quite easy to execute on both these devices. This process also should not take more than a few minutes of your time.

So, without further ado, let us learn about the different methods to transfer voice memos to your computer devices.

How to Transfer Voice Memos to Computer?

As mentioned above, the process of transferring voice memos is relatively straightforward. You can transfer through iCloud, AirDrop, Mail, iTunes, and so on. So, depending on your preference and convenience, you can opt for any of these methods. Now, let us learn about each of these methods in more detail.

Through iCloud

If you’re a Mac user, transferring Voice Memos through iCloud should be the most convenient method you can choose from. For this method, you must ensure that you have enabled the iCloud sync on both your iPhone and Mac devices.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Open up the Settings app from your iPhone device. Tap on your Apple ID banner.

Tap on the iCloud option. Scroll down and turn on the toggle for the Voice Memos app.

Now, open up the Voice Memo app on your Mac device. If prompted, click on the Enable option to initiate iCloud syncing. Now, you can access all your recorded voice memos from your iPhone.

Additionally, if you want to keep an audio file of the recording on your Mac, you can simply drag the voice memo file and drop it in either your Finder Window or Desktop.

Through AirDrop

The AirDrop feature is also a neat feature that allows you to share data like your Voice Memos to and from your iOS and Mac devices. But please ensure you have turned on your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on both your iPhone devices.

Now, here is how you can transfer through AirDrop.

Head over to the Voice Memos app on your iPhone device. Tap on the voice recording of your choice. Click on the three-dotted icon and tap on the Share option.

If you want to select multiple recordings, click on Edit in the top right corner of your screen. Check the boxes for the recording files you want to transfer. Now, tap on the Share icon in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Next, tap on the AirDrop option.

You’ll now see the name of your Mac appear on the screen. Tap on it to initiate the transfer process.

Now, switch over to your Mac device. You will receive a pop-up alert from AirDrop on your Mac. Click on Accept to transfer the voice memos successfully.

Share Through Files App

With the help of Files, you can choose to share media files such as images, videos, voice recordings, and even documents. You can then save these files in the iCloud Drive location. This method applies to both Mac and Windows PC users.

But before you start the process, please ensure you have enabled iCloud Drive on both your devices. Here is how you can do it.

On iPhone

Launch the Settings app from your device. Tap on the Apple ID banner.

Now, tap on the iCloud option. Locate iCloud Drive and turn on its toggle.



On Mac

Navigate over to the top-left- corner and click on the Apple Logo. Select the System Preferences option.

Click on the Apple ID icon. From the left panel, click on iCloud. Now, locate and check the box for iCloud Drive.



On iCloud for PC

Launch the iCloud app from your device. If prompted, sign in with your iCloud credentials. Now, ensure you check the option for iCloud Drive. Hit the Apply button to make the changes.



Now that we have configured iCloud Drive on all devices, here are some steps you can follow to add and share Voice Memos through the Files app.

First, open up your Voice Memos app from your device. Tap on the voice recording of your choice. If you want to select multiple recordings, click on Edit. Now, tap on the Share icon from the bottom-left corner of your screen. Scroll down and tap on the Save to Files option.

Select the location you want to save the voice recordings. Alternatively, you can create a separate folder by pressing the Folder + icon in the top right corner. Hit Save to apply the changes.



If you’re on a Mac device, you can access the iCloud Drive files on your Mac’s Finder Window. Just navigate to the left panel and click on the iCloud drive option. For Windows PC, you will have to open up your File Explorer and locate the iCloud Drive pane.

Alternatively, you can also head over to the iCloud website to access and download the iCloud Drive’s content. Here is how you can do it.

Navigate to the iCloud.com website. Enter in your iCloud account credentials and log-in. Now, from the homepage, click on the iCloud Drive icon.

Locate the voice recording file you saved in the location. Additionally, if you want to create a local copy on your computer, click on the download on the top menu bar.

Share Via Email

If you only require to share a few voice memos onto your computer devices, then transferring via email can be an effective method. All you need is a stable and active internet connection.

Here is how you can do it.

Open Voice Memo. Navigate to your voice memo. Tap on the three-dotted icon and click on the Share icon.

Next, tap on the Mail app option. In the To field, you can opt to enter your email id and send the Mail. Now, switch to your computer device and sign in with your email address. Locate the email message and download the voice memo onto your device.

Use Other Cloud Storage

Alternatively, you can follow the same process, but instead of sharing through AirDrop or Mail, you can upload them to your preferred cloud storage such as Google Drive or OneDrive.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Open up the Voice Memo app. Navigate to the voice memo you want to transfer. Tap on the three-dotted icon and click on the Share icon. Select your preffered Cloud-based service. (Google Drive or One Drive) Navigate to the top-right corner of your screen and click on Upload. Once the upload is complete, switch over to your computer device. Open your prefered Cloud service and access or download the memo file onto your device.

Through iTunes Application

You can also use the iTunes application for this transfer process. Since this is a wired method, you need to connect the iPhone with your PC through a USB lightning cable.

Here are some steps you can follow.