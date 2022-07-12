Do you have multiple Youtube Channels but they’re on different Google Accounts? You might want to organize things. Or maybe you just want to transfer the channel to someone else.

Google does not allow their user to directly transfer a YouTube channel. So, we have to work around the things that Youtube allows us to do. But, the good news is that you can move it without losing any of your data. This means that you won’t lose your likes, subscriptions, or comments.

This process can be pretty confusing if you follow multiple tutorials. So, here is a straightforward guide on how you can transfer your channel.

How to Transfer a YouTube Channel?

The process is simplified into 3 steps. Here’re the steps:

Check if You Have a Brand Account

If you have not created multiple channels using your Google account, it is likely that you don’t have a brand account and your channel is primary. However, if you have multiple channels created through the same email, you have Brand Accounts.

The primary channel is your default youtube channel that shares the same name and profile picture as your google account. Even if you do have a brand account, you can still have a primary channel.

To check if you have a Brand Account or not, follow these steps:

Go to Brand Accounts. Sign in to your google account Under “Your Brand Accounts” you will find the brand accounts associated with your email.



If the channel you want to transfer is not primary and already linked to a brand account, you may skip to the last Step. If you have a brand account but the channel you want to transfer is primary, you should continue with the Step below.

Connect Your Primary Channel to a Brand Account

You cannot transfer the ownership of a primary channel. In order to transfer your primary channel, you must link it to a brand channel first. But, there is no direct process to do this either. You will have to create a new channel and replace that channel with your primary channel.

Note: When you create a new channel, a brand account under the same name will be created as well.

You need to create a new channel even if you have a brand account. Replacing a channel will result in the deletion of all its data so, instead of replacing an existing channel, it’s better to create an entirely new channel.

To create a new channel, follow these steps:

Open Youtube. Click on your profile picture in the top-right of your screen. Select Settings and go to the Account tab.

Under “Your Youtube Channel” click on “Create a new channel”.

If you already have a brand account, you need to click on “Add or manage your channel(s)” and then select “Create a new channel” Add a channel name and select Create. It doesn’t matter what your channel name is, we are going to replace it in the next step. You may need to re-authenticate yourself.

After you’ve created a new channel, we need to replace that channel with your primary channel.

To link your primary channel to a Brand Account by replacing the new channel, follow these steps:

In youtube, click on your Profile picture at the top-right of the screen. Make sure you’re using your primary channel. If you’re using the new channel, you need to click on switch account and select your primary channel. Go to Settings. Select Advanced Settings. Under Move channel, click on “Move channel to a brand account” You may need to re-authenticate yourself. You will see the name and picture of the brand channel you just created. Click on the “Replace” next to it. Click on Delete Channel



Don’t worry, you’re just deleting the new channel you just created. Select “Move channel”

It may take up a few minutes to complete this process. After that, you can proceed to the last step.

Change the Ownership of Your Channel

Now that you have linked your primary channel to a brand account, you can change its ownership to a different email address. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Youtube, and click on your profile picture at the top right of the screen. Make sure you’re using the right channel. If you are on a different channel, click on Switch Accounts and select the channel you want to transfer. Go to Settings. Select the Account tab. Next to Channel Managers, select “Add or Remove Managers” You may need to re-authenticate yourself. Click on Manage Permissions.

Click on the Invite New Users icon. Add your second email (the one you want to transfer the channel to) as an owner. Click on Invite.

An invitation will be sent to your second email. You have to accept the invitation.

You can only transfer the role of Primary Owner to the new email after 7 days. So, you will have to wait a week and follow step 3 again. Except, you don’t need to add users, you just change your new email’s role to “primary owner”. After doing that, you can remove the previous owner if you want to.

Related Questions

Can I Move My Youtube Videos From One Channel to Another?

Unfortunately, you cannot move your YouTube videos. Transferring your channel only changes the email that you use to login into your account. You can change accounts for your channel, but you cannot move videos to another channel.

Can You Combine Two Different Youtube Accounts?

YouTube does not allow you to merge two channels in any way. You can download videos from one channel and upload them to another. This won’t transfer the views count or the watch time. Yet, merging two accounts in YouTube is not possible.

Can I Have Two YouTube Channels With the Same Google Account?

You can create multiple YouTube channels with the same google account. The personal channel will have your Account’s name. If you create brand channels, you can keep any name you want. Plus, you’ll be able to have multiple users for the same channel.

All the brand channels you create will be under the same google account. YouTube allows you to create up to 50 channels with a single google account.