how-to-translate-a-page-on-chrome

Whether you’re learning a new language or don’t understand some web content in another language, Google allows you to instantly translate it. You can use this smart feature to your benefit on all devices on the Chrome browser. How this works is that Google automatically detects the language of a web article. If it’s not in English, you get to translate it into any language of your choice.

How to Translate a Page to English?

Normally, you get a pop-up asking you to translate the page to another language. But, if you’re not getting the pop-up, these are the steps you can follow to translate a webpage to English or another language of your choice.

On PC

Open a webpage in another language. If the page is already in English, you won’t get the Translate option. Next, right-click on any area that is text content. From the additional menu, click on the Translate to English option.

Now, the entire page will instantly refresh in the English language. Once you’ve translated the page, you’ll find the Google Translate icon on the right of your address bar. Click on it and you’ll see two options that say Detected Language and English. If you want to turn the webpage back to its original language, click on the Detected Language and then English.



On Android

Note: If you’re on mobile, make sure to use the Chrome app and not the Google app as they can seem pretty similar.

On the Chrome app, open a web article in another language. At the top-right corner of the screen, tap on the More icon.

Then, go to Translate. You can select English or any language from the options.



On iPhone

Open Chrome and then open the webpage in another language. You won’t be able to translate the page if you’re on the homepage of the website. So, ensure you’ve properly opened an article. Tap on the three dots in the bottom-right corner of the menu section. Scroll down on the list of options and then select Translate.



The article will now be updated in the English language. You’ll also see the Google Translate icon on the left side of the URL address.

How to Translate a Page to Another Language?

If you want to translate a webpage into a language other than English, here’s how you can do it:

On PC

When on a desktop, change the language as usual and then click on the Google Translate icon in the address bar. Click on the three dots inside the small pop-up window.

Click on Choose Another Language.

You’ll see a new pop-up that says Language to Translate into. In the box below it, pick any language of your choice.

If the detected language is incorrect, click on the Page is Not in Detected Language option. You’ll see a pop-up that says Page Language to Translate. Now, pick any new language.

On Android

Tap on the three-dot on the pop-up menu at the bottom of the screen.

Select More languages.

Tap on the language you want to convert.



On iPhone

You’ll see a pop-up like Page Translated after changing the language. Tap on the gear icon next to it. Or, if you don’t see such a logo, tap on the Google Translate icon in the address bar.

On the pop-up window, change the languages for From and To.

Tap on Translate and exit.

Page Translation Not Working?

There are a few instances where translating a page on Chrome doesn’t work. For instance, if you’ve not opened the article correctly or you’re using the Google app instead of Chrome. Usually, a poor internet connection can also be why your page isn’t being translated. In such cases, a simple refresh can help fix the issue.

Similarly, if you’ve turned off Google Translate, you won’t see the Translate option. In that case, you can check and turn on Google Translate in this manner on a computer:

Click on the three dots in the top-right corner and go to Settings.

Navigate to Languages from the left panel.

Now, click on the switch to turn on the option Use Google Translate.



If you’re on mobile, you can turn on Google Translate in these steps: