How to Transport a Monitor Safely in Your Car?

We know it sounds like a “Is that even a question” problem. But often, many users have broken their monitor screen or frame due to improper preparation for transportation.

The hardware isn’t meant to withstand huge forces as it is made to be stationary, so extra precautions are necessary.

In our daily life, the possible scenarios are transporting monitors while flying, moving, or even mailing the monitor to a different location.

Do not worry about the mode or the location of transportation. We will teach you an all-purpose way to do it that practically guarantees the monitor is safe during travel.

Follow the guidelines stated below. Once you get the hang of the process, it will stay with you for life.

How to Transport a Monitor?

We will need a few things to make it happen. Some of the things listed below can be found around the house, whereas some you will probably have to buy.

Once the materials are done, all you are left is packing. Follow the steps below:

Read Guidelines Provided by Transport Companies

This step only applies if you plan on transporting the monitor via courier or airplane. We recommend reading the packaging guidelines of the transport companies and making any necessary adjustments.

It is impossible to give you a step-by-step for this procedure as guidelines vary according to the companies.

A general guide is to check size & weight requirements, luggage, or carry-on guidelines. If you are transporting the monitor yourself, skip this step.

Gather Necessary Packaging Items

Double or triple walled cardboard Boxes bigger than monitor size or the original monitor box

Filling materials, E.g., Styrofoam peanuts, Layers of bubble wraps, packaging paper, newspaper, etc.

Packing form structure from original box (if you still have it)

Bubble Wrap, small blankets

Duct or an alternative thick tape

Screwdrivers (according to screws on the computer stand)

Fragile stickers or other indicative stickers (for Air Travel or Courier Mailing)

Stretch Wrap (optional)

Measuring tape

We can find most of the items in everyday households minus a few. Regarding the box, measure your monitor with a measuring tape and get a few sizes above it.

We want a hollow space between the monitor and the box, so, go for a bigger box. These boxes are needed so we can later put filling materials to make it all snuggly and impact absorbent.

E.g., For a monitor with a length of 51 cm, get a 60 cm box.

The double or triple walled box is highly recommended as in events, something is pushing up on the box; the cardboard will be the first line of defense. If you buy it from a physical store, check the thickness of the walls yourself.

If you buy it online, most packaging boxes will come with specifications like the one shown in the picture below.

You can use the original box if it is in sturdy condition; however, check the thickness of the box. It might be suitable for mailing or air travel. Going the extra mile on boxes will save you tragedy in the future.

If you are in doubt, check out online stores and search monitor packaging boxes and tons of cardboard boxes made to transport monitors are easily found.

Disassemble the Monitor

The next step is to disassemble the monitor. Disassembling means separating the monitor’s power, display input cables, and stands.

Some monitors use screws to place the stands in place; others don’t. Use a screwdriver to take apart if you have one with screws.

We can take apart the non-screw ones fairly easily. If you are having trouble, refer to the monitor manual or google it via your monitor brand & model.

Wrap the Stands and Cables Separately

Use layers of bubble wrap on the stands and foot of the monitor. They are sturdy compared to the monitor, and we still don’t want them breaking. For the cables, you could place them in a small plastic bag.

Create a Fluffy Base

We need to create a fluffy base on the bottom of the box. There are numerous ways you can approach this. Use Styrofoam peanuts, tons of crumpled packaging paper or towels, and small baby blankets. The goal is to ensure the monitor is not sitting on a hard surface.

Wrap & Place the Monitor in the Box

Take the bubble wrap and start wrapping the monitor. We recommend doing at least two layers of wrapping. A third layer will ensure maximum protection.

Use duct tape to keep the wrap in place. The monitor should start looking like the picture below.

Once this is done, place the monitor on the fluffy base created through the alternative above. Make sure you have good layers on the corners of the monitor.

Now is the time to use the packaging foam structure from the original box if you still have it. If you want to go the extra mile, put a sheet of cardboard on the front part of the monitor (screen) and tape it up.

I think this goes without saying but place the monitor vertically. There is a reason why monitor boxes are made to place the monitor vertically. Do not forget the stands and cables.

Fill the Box with Filling Materials

Once the monitor is placed, start filling the box with filler materials like Styrofoam peanuts, crumpled packaging paper, newspaper, etc.

We need to fill up any hollow spaces. Do not cheat on this step; these filler materials are your second layer of impact absorbents, especially for those ultrawide curved monitors.

Tape it up

Close up the box and start taping it up using duct tape. Make sure you do two layers of taping on the box opening. Do both horizontal and vertical tape layers.

Apply Finishing Touches According to Situation

Once the box is all packed, we can do a few things as the finishing touches. Check out the considerations below and apply them if needed:

Use the Fragile Monitor Stickers on the box if the monitor is to be transported via courier or plane. We recommend using the stretch wrap to ensure the box doesn’t tear up during travel. Do not fully stretch wrap it as you may need to show the inner content to the TSA if transporting via air travel. Stick on courier leaflet, paper, label, or anything stated by the courier box if transporting by courier. Most couriers will have a tracking sticker or paper that must be glued to the intended mailing box.

Conclusion

The above-stated procedure is best for air travel, mailing, or shipping. In events of easy transport like via car, you can use the above steps too.

We recommend putting the monitor on the passenger seat, reclining the seat, placing some blankets or towels on it, and using the seatbelt to hold it in place. Except for this, there isn’t much you can do. If you have a friend, maybe take him to hold the monitor.