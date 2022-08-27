How to Trim Video on Mac (Step-By-Step Guide)

If you want to extract your favorite bit from a long video, Mac computers are equipped with in-built video player applications or video editors. OS manufacturers generally provide users with a pre-installed tool to trim videos.

Moreover, the process to trim videos is simple. In this article, we’re going to learn about these applications and the exact way to trim videos on a mac.

How to Trim Video on Mac?

Here, we’ll show you the ways to trim videos on a mac computer using a couple of popular video players. And finally, we shall end by looking at some useful tools to quickly up your video editing skills as well.

Trim Video Using QuickTime Player

Quicktime Player is usually pre-installed on a macOS. It is the default video player on a mac computer that supports a wide range of video formats from .mp4, .mov, MPEG-1, and MPEG-2, among others. However, it’s worth noting that QuickTime player doesnt support the popular .mkv video format. If that’s the case for you, you have to resort to using other applications.

Considering this, here are steps to trim your video using the QuickTime player:

Open QuickTime player.

If it’s not preinstalled on your system, you can download and manually set it up on your computer. From the menu bar, click on File > Open File. Select your video and click Open.

Again, from the menu bar, navigate to Edit > Trim.

You can also access the trimming tool directly by pressing Command + T. Drag the left end of the slider to the exact frame where you’d like your video to start. Similarly, drag and drop the right end of the slider to the last frame of your new video.

If you’re satisfied with the selected area, click on Trim.

The video is now trimmed. Any parts/frames outside the two ends of the slider are discarded, and you’ll only be left with the selected portion of the clip. If you want to retry, Cancel your edit and hit Command + T to open the trimmer again. Then, on the menu bar, click File > Export As. Choose a video quality (1080p, 720p. etc.), enter the name and location to save your video, and hit Save.

Be sure that you save the edited clip separately. Do not overwrite the original video, as you will not be able to revert back the trim.

Trim Video Using VLC Media Player

The VLC media player is one of the most widely used and popular video player applications worldwide. It’s free to download and supports a greater range of video formats than the QuickTime player, including .mkv .

VLC doesnt provide you exactly with the trim tool per se; however, there is a workaround to do so. Hence, here‘s how you trim videos using the VLC media player:

From the menu bar, go to File > Open File. Select your video and click Open. Now, drag the video slider to the point where you’d like your new edit to start from. Then, on the menu bar, click on Playback > Record.

Play your video till the point where you’d like your clip to stop, and press Command + Option + R to stop recording. Your video will now be automatically saved to the Movies folder. To access movies, press the Option key and click Go on the menu bar. Go to Library. Open Movies.



Trim Video Using Adobe Premier Pro

Adobe Premier pro offers its user a plethora of video editing options. Trimming your videos can be done directly from the timeline and with a click of a few specific buttons. So,

From the menu bar, go to File > New > Project . Enter the name of your project and the location to save your file. Open the folder where your video is located. Drag and drop your video on the designated area of the Premier Pro.

On the bottom left corner of the window, you’ll see an area specifying you to Import media to start. Then, drag and drop the imported video to the timeline. Go to the part of the video where you want to start the trim from. Select the Razor tool from the toolbar.



Or you can press the C button to select it automatically. On the timeline, mark a part of the video to trim. Similarly, mark the end of your clip.

Now, select the Selection tool from the toolbar.

Or you can press the V button to select it automatically. On the timeline, select areas outside the marked space and hit Backspace to remove them. Now. on the menubar, go to File > Export > Media.

Finally, click on Export to save it to your local storage.

Other Alternative

If you want to customize your video even further, the QuickTime player offers options to use some creativity on your clips. We have listed a couple of important ones right below, but if you want to dive deep into the video editing process, we recommend you invest in a professional editing application.

Split Video Clips

The split tool separates the selected video frames, which you can later append to different parts of the video. That is, if there’s a part near the end of the clip that you’d like to move to the front, you can split this specific part of the clip and drop it in the desired location.

Here’re the steps to split video files:

Open QuickTime player. From the menu bar, click on File > Open File. Select your video and click Open. Again, from the menu bar, navigate to Edit > Split Clip.

Play your video and follow the red vertical line inside the slider.

You have to use this line to split your video. Drag this vertical line to the desired frame of the clip.

Hit Done to split the video into different parts. You cna now drag one of the parts and drop it in front/behind the other. Then, on the menu bar, click File > Export As. Choose a video quality (1080p, 720p. etc.), enter the name and location to save your video, and hit Save.

This way, you can make plenty of splits of your video and relocate each of them to a newer position of the clip.