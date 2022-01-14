Having a picture saved in PDF offers two very important advantages. Firstly, no matter what application you send the PDFs in, it will retain the picture’s quality. Secondly, it also allows for different security settings so other people cannot copy, print, or leave comments on the picture.

Thus, if you are concerned with the picture’s security and quality while sharing, it is a good idea to turn the picture into a PDF format.

How to Turn a Picture Into a Pdf?

Depending on your device and needs, there are various ways to turn a picture into a pdf. You can select the best option from the list below.

Convert pictures into pdf using:Convert pictures into pdf using: Windows

Mac

Microsoft Word

Photoshop

Online

On Windows:

There are different steps you can take on Windows to convert a single photo or multiple photos. Follow the steps accordingly:

Single Photo

Click on the Windows logo on the bottom left corner. On the Search tab, type Photos. Select the photo you want to convert into a pdf. Open the photo in photos. Then click on the Three Dots on top of your screen and select Print. On the printer option, select Microsoft Print to PDF option. Click on Print (This will not print the photos). Input the file name and location where you want the PDF to be saved in.

Multiple Photos

Compile the photos you want to save as pdf. For easy access, save them in a single folder. To Select all the photos at once; hold down the Ctrl key as you click on each file. Once the photos are selected, right click on the desktop. Select Print option. On the printer option, Select Microsoft Print to PDF option. Ensure all the pages are available. Click on Print (This will not print the photos). Input the file name and location where you want the PDF to be saved in.

On Mac

Single Photo

If you are looking to convert your photo into pdf on Mac, take the following steps:

Go to the Search button; magnifying glass icon located on the top right corner. Type Photos and Click on it. Select the Photo you want to convert. Drag the photo onto your desktop. Click on the Photo. You should see the “Preview” taskbar on the top of your desktop. Click on File. Select “Export as PDF” option. Select the location where you want the new PDF photo to be saved.

Your photo should now be exported as a PDF on the selected location.

Multiple Photos

In order to convert multiple photos, take the following steps:

Go to the Search button; magnifying glass icon located on the top right corner. Type Photos and Click on it. Hold down the Command key and select the photos you want to convert. Drag the photos onto your desktop or a folder. Make sure the photos are still selected together ( the names will be highlighted in blue) Click on any of the photos. The photos will open on Preview. Do not Export as pdf as that will only convert one photo into PDF. Click on File. Click on Print On the bottom left, you should see “PDF.” Click on the drop-down menu and select “Save as PDF.” Input the name and location where you want the PDF to be saved.

On Microsoft Word

You may be looking to convert pictures with descriptions or text into PDF. In that case, Microsoft Word is the best option:

Open Microsoft Word. Insert the photos you want in Word. Arrange them according to your preference. Add in the texts. Go to File. Click on Save. Input the name of the file and location where you want to save it. On the “File Format” drop down menu, Select PDF. Click on Export.

On Photoshop

Files in Photoshop are saved as PSD and usually involve a lot of layers. You might want to share your final version in PDF with others. To do this, you can follow the steps below:

Open the file in Photoshop. Make sure the layers are flattened into one document. Go to File. Select Save As. Go to Format Option; click on the drop down menu. Select PDF. Click on Save. You can configure the settings of the PDF file according to your preference.

While configuring the setting, ensure the compatibility is set to Adobe 9/10 so that it can open in previous versions of Adobe. Similarly, if you have a very large file, you can click on the compression section and select for the file to be compressed as ZIP.

Convert Online

If you have the internet, you can use Adobe’s official website to convert the photo into a pdf.

Click on the “Select a file” option. Select the photo from different file options on the left; Desktop, Photos. Once you select, Adobe will convert the photo. Once the PDF is ready, you can download it.

Can I Turn a Large Picture Into a Multi Page Pdf File ?

The easiest way to convert into a multiple-page PDF is to use the Adobe Spilt tool that is available online for free.

Convert your large image into a pdf by following the steps above. Visit Adobe’s official website. Select the file you want to split. Use the divider lines to separate the picture according to the pages you want. Click on Save. Download the image.

How to Turn a Hand Drawn Picture Into a Pdf?

There are different ways to turn a hand-drawn picture into a pdf. For the easiest way, you need to have Adobe Scan downloaded on your phone. Abode Scan is free to download from the Playstore and the App Store. If not, you can also follow Option 2.

Option 1

Convert hand drawn picture into pdf on your phone ( Adobe Scan downloaded):

Open Adobe Scan. Allow access to photos for the app. Take a photo of your hand drawn picture. Select the area you want as a PDF. Select Continue. The photo will get saved, you can see the photo on the bottom right of your screen. Click on the photo. Click on the “Save as PDF” option on the top right corner.

Once you have done this, you can share the PDF, Open it in Acrobat or Save it as JPEG.

Option 2

Convert hand-drawn pictures into pdf on your laptop (without Adobe Scan).

Take a photo of the drawing from your phone. Send the photo to your laptop via email, messenger or any messaging applications. Download the photo on your laptop. Open the photo.

On Mac:

The photo will open in Preview. Click on File. Click on Export as PDF. Input the file name and location where you want the PDF to be saved in.

On Windows: