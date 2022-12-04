Although ad blockers make for a smoother browsing experience, they’re not always perfect. This is primarily because sometimes they accidentally block other types of content as well. In this way, there’s a chance you’ll miss out on some information. Another instance is that some websites detect ad-blockers and keep their content locked until you disable them.

Besides some ad-blocker extensions, Google Chrome also has a built-in ad-blocking feature. But this feature is not always accurate and may block contents aside from ads in a pop-up form as well. Additionally, some suspicious ad-blocker Chrome extensions can also affect your browsing data safety. So, it’s a good idea to turn it off every now and then.

How to Turn Off Ad Blocker on Chrome?

If you’re currently using any specific ad blocker Chrome extensions, you can directly open it and turn it off temporarily.

Meanwhile, you can also specifically turn off the ad-blocking feature on Chrome on both your PC and Phone. Here’s how you can change these settings:

On PC

Open the Chrome browser and click on three dots from the top-right corner. Click on Settings. Navigate to Privacy and Security and then click on Site Settings.

Select Additional content settings at the bottom of the page. Click on Ads. Select the option that says All Sites can show any ads to you.



Besides the normal ads, you can also turn off ad-blocking for content that may display in the pop-up form. Here’s how you can do it:

On Chrome, go to Settings by clicking on the three dots. Select Privacy and Security and click on Site Settings at the bottom of the page. Navigate to the Content section and click on Pop-ups and redirects.

Select the option that says Sites can send pop-ups or use redirects.



On Mobile

On your phone, you can only allow the ads on an Android phone. On the iPhone, there’s no such setting yet. However, you can turn on pop-ups and redirects on both phones.

To allow ads on the Chrome app follow the following steps:

On an Android phone, go to the Chrome app. Tap on the three dots from the top-right corner. Then, tap on Settings. Go to Site Settings and go to Ads.

Slide the toggle button on.

Now, you can reload your current website.

Similarly, you can turn off blocking pop-up ads and redirects on your phone in this manner:

On Android

Open Chrome App. Tap on three dots from the top-right corner and then go to Settings. Select Site Settings and then tap on Pop-ups and redirects.

Turn on Pop-ups and redirects.



On iPhone

On the Chrome app, tap on the three dots in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Go to Settings.

Select Content Settings and then select Block Pop-ups.

Disable the Block Pop-ups option. Tap on Done.



How to Turn off Ad Blocker on Specific Websites on Chrome?

Another way you can disable ad blockers for a single website is to open any ad blocker Chrome extension you’re using. From the toolbar, click on your extension and look for an option that allows you to temporarily turn it off for your current webpage.

But you can also disable the ad blocker for Chrome on a single or a few selected websites. This is especially helpful if you don’t want to completely turn off the ad blocker or if you trust certain websites.