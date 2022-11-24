How to Turn Off Airplay iPhone, iPad or Mac

Airplay allows you to share media from one of your Apple devices to other compatible devices. However, it can be quite inconvenient when your iPhone or iPad randomly connects to a TV or Macbook without your intention.

Airplay connection is established with the help of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection when both devices are connected to the internet from the same router. Disconnecting such connectivity on one of your devices easily lets you disconnect the Airplay connection. Besides, there are other methods for turning Airplay off via the control center or the device’s settings.

How to Turn Off Airplay?

You can turn off airplay by specifically turning off screen mirroring or Airplay media. However, you can temporarily disable Airplay to keep your devices from re-establishing the connection. The steps to do such tasks are mentioned below.

Stop AirPlay Connection

Airplay primarily uses an Internet connection to share video and media. You can follow the steps mentioned below to disconnect such features from one of your devices to stop airplay on all of them.

On iPad/iPhone

Open the control center by swiping down (or up). Tap on the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth icons to close them. Or, tap on the Airplane icon to enable Airplane mode.



On Mac

Click on the Wi-Fi icon at the top. Click on the toggle button to turn it off or click on Turn Wi-Fi Off.



On Apple TV

Go to Settings on your device. Select Network. Click on Wi-Fi.

Click on your Wi-Fi network. Click on Forget Network.

If you use an Ethernet connection for internet access on any one of your devices, you can plug your Ethernet cable out.

Turn Off Airplay Feature

You can disable the automatic Airplay features on your iPhone or iPad to initially prevent the connection from getting established. Similarly, stopping airplay on your Apple TV stops screen mirroring and media sharing from the TV’s or Mac’s ends. You can follow the steps mentioned below to turn off your airplay settings on different devices.

On iPad/iPhone

Open Settings on your device. Tap on General.

Tap on AirPlay and Handoff.

Tap on Automatically AirPlay to TVs. Tap on Never from the three options.

Close the settings and restart your device.

After disabling the automatic feature, you need to re-enable it if you want to make a new Airplay connection.

On Mac

Click on the Apple icon at the top left corner of the screen. Click on System Preferences. Click on Displays.

Click on the drop-down option next to AirPlay Display. Click on Off.



On Apple TV

Open Settings on your Apple TV. Select AirPlay and HomeKit. Select AirPlay to turn it off.



Turn Off Screen Mirroring

Screen mirroring is a part of the Airplay feature that allows you to protect your device’s screen from another device. Stopping screen mirroring on the projecting device stops screen mirroring on the other end.

You can turn off screen mirroring from the control panel on iPhone or iPad and through Displays settings on Mac. So, follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

On iPhone/iPad

Swipe down to up (or opposite) on your device and open the control center. Select the icon for Screen mirroring (two rectangle icons).

Tap on Stop Mirroring.

On Mac

You can turn off the screen mirror through the menubar on Mac devices. So, refer to the following steps for this.

Click on the Screen Mirror icon from the Menu bar at the top.

Click on the Device name that you are connected to.

Close the window.

Turn Off Airplay Media

If there are other devices connected to your iPhone/iPad, you can instantly turn it off via the control center. If there are other devices connected to yours via Airplay, you can change the output device to stop it. The output device and the change option are available at the Control center on Apple devices.

You can follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

On Mac

Click on the double toggle button at the top to open the control center. Click on the Airplay icon next to the Sound option.

Click on Internal Speakers.

On iPhone/iPad