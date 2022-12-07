Although auto-brightness is a convenient feature, it sometimes struggles to perform in ambient lights. Even a slight shadow block on the phone’s light sensor can reduce brightness, regardless of how bright the surrounding environment is.

Not only that, but if you usually use your iPhone outside, using it at full brightness can result in a significant drop in battery percentage. So, turning auto-brightness off and manually adjusting it will be a better choice in such scenarios.

How to Turn Off Auto Brightness on iPhone or iPad?

As auto-brightness is hidden inside the accessibility settings, there’s no straightforward way to turn it off on your iOS device. We hope to see this shortcut feature in the next update. For now, let’s see how you can turn it off from the settings.

Tap the Gear icon to open the settings. Scroll down a bit and go to Accessibility.

Under the VISION section, tap on Display & Text Size.

Scroll down a bit and Turn off the Auto-Brightness.



How to Manually Control Brightness?

If you turn off auto-brightness, you need to control it manually. There are two ways to control the brightness manually. One is through the control center, and the other is by going inside the settings.

From Control Center

With the control center, it lets you access the different shortcut settings like Wi-Fi, Airplane Mode, etc., from there. You can use the control center to control the brightness with just a couple of touches. Here’s how you can do it.

Swipe down from the Top-right corner to open the Control center. Now, you need to slide inside the Brightness bar to increase or decrease it.



From Settings

The settings menu is a gateway to many important features and helps you manage everything on your iPhone. Although you can manually control brightness by going inside the settings, the process can be tedious.

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Scroll down and go to Display & Brightness.

Under the BRIGHTNESS section, you can control it by swiping the slider horizontally (Left or Right).



More Ways to Control the Brightness

There are other features that can have an impact on the brightness, most notably the Night shift and True tone. Turn off both of these features and see if it could help to make your screen produce a natural color and brightness.

On Night Shift

Night shift is a great feature that cuts the blue light, easing your eyes while using the iPhone at night time. However, research done by the University of Manchester tells a different story. They suggest using the Night shift stresses your eyes due to the dimmer and warmer color tone.

Open the iPhone’s settings. Go to Display and Brightness. Scroll down and tap on Night Shift.

Toggle off Scheduled and Manually Enable Until Tomorrow.



Here’s the alternative way to turn off the Night shift.

Open the Control center by swiping down from the top right corner. Long tap on the Brightness bar.

Tap to toggle off the Night Shift.



On True Tone

Similar to auto-brightness, the true tone also uses an ambient light sensor to adapt the color and brightness according to the lighting conditions. The true tone gives a warmer color tone to the iPhone’s display which every user may not want.

To turn off the true tone, follow the below steps.