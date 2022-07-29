The Calendar App helps track life events and plan out your day effectively. However, if you have turned on the calendar notifications, your device may be overcrowded with unwanted notifications. Or, it may reiterate the same old notifications.

Therefore, turning off notifications is a great option to get rid of notification pop-ups without having to delete or sign out of the calendar App. Furthermore, getting rid of notifications help improve battery health as well.

In this article, we will find out how to turn off calendar notifications on different devices.

How to Turn Off Calendar Notification?

There are tons of third-party calendar apps you can find on your device store and websites. However, we have only covered a few official calendar apps that are mostly used and popular. In this article, you will find different ways to turn off the Calendar Notification on your Phone and Desktop.

Samsung’s Default Calendar

Samsung’s default calendar functions like any other calendar to set events, meetings, etc. But, it can only work with the phone and only can be found in its default Galaxy Store. If you want to clear out its notifications but don’t know how you can follow the given steps below:

Open Calendar app. Tap on three bars at the top left corner. Tap on Settings. Scroll down and tap on Alert Style.

Go to Short Sound. Now, toggle off the show notification to get rid of notifications from this app.



Google Calendar

Google Calendar is a popular and default calendar app on most Android devices. Google Calendar is also found for the desktop version and used in Gmail to manage the schedule. If you want to avoid the notifications from the Google Calendar app and desktop version, you can follow the below steps:

On Android

Open Calendar app. Tap on three bars at the top left corner. Scroll down and Tap on Settings. Click on General.

Under Notifications, Toggle off the Notify on this device to stop getting notifications.



Alternatively, you can follow the below steps to turn off the calendar notifications from your device settings:

Open Settings on your device. Go to Notifications and Control Center. Tap on App Notifications.

Look for Calendar and Toggle off the app to disable the notification.



On the Desktop App Google Calendar

Follow the below steps to turn off the notifications from the Desktop Google Calendar version. It’s the same steps if you are accessing from the web version or app version on your desktop.

Open Google Calendar. Click on the Settings icon. Once you click on it, the Settings menu will appear, and Tap on it. Under the General Settings, Tap on Notification Settings. Click on Notifications Alerts and Select Off.



Apple’s Default Calendar App

Apple has its default Calendar app for iPhone and Mac. But, you can also use the Google Calendar app on your apple devices. If you are using Google calendar on your apple devices, it’s the same process as you do on your android device to disable the notifications.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Go to Notifications. Look for the Calendar app and tap on it. Toggle off the Allow Notification to disable it.



On Mac

Tap on the Apple icon. Go to System Preferences. Tap on Notifications. Look for the Calendar application and Tap on it. Toggle off the Allow Notifications from Calendar.



Windows Default Calendar

Windows OS also has its Calendar app. So, if you want to get rid of the notifications from the windows calendar, you can easily do it in just a couple of steps.

On Windows 11 and 10

Open Settings using the keyboard shortcut Windows + I or search settings from the taskbar. Navigate to System. Then, Tap on Notifications (and actions). Look for a Calendar application. Toggle off the application, and it will turn off the notifications.



Outlook Calendar

Outlook is also a service-based app from Microsoft that also has the functionality of Calendar. So, if you want to get rid of notifications specifically from the Outlook calendar, you can do that too, following the below steps.

On Desktop

Open the Outlook app. Click on File. Tap on Options. Navigate to Calendar. Uncheck the Default reminder to stop getting reminder notification.



On iPhone and Android

Open the Outlook app. Tap on the Outlook icon at the top left corner. Click on the settings icon located at the bottom left corner. Scroll down and under the Calendar. Tap on Notifications.

Tap on Events and All day events.

Now, Select None on both events.

How to Sync Google Calendar on Windows and iPhone?

Syncing the Calendar will be great if you want to be updated on the events from any of your devices. Doing so can ensure you won’t miss any important updates. But, if you want to enable this feature, your device needs to add the Google account on the calendars.

On Windows 10 and 11

Open Calendar application. Tap on the Settings icon at the bottom. A Settings menu will appear on the right side.

Tap on Manage Accounts.

Tap on your Gmail Account. Click on Change Mailbox Sync Settings. Toggle on Sync options as per your preference.



On iPhone

Open Settings. Scroll down and click on Calendar. Tap on Accounts.

Tap on Gmail. Or, If you haven’t logged in with the Gmail ID that has the Google Calendar, first, log in with it. Make sure to Toggle On the Calendars.



How to Add Google Calendar With the macOS Calendar App?

You can also add the existing Google Calendar to sync with Apple Calendar on your Mac. Here’s how you can do it.