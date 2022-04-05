If you look at where the caps lock button is supposed to be on a Chromebook, you will find the search key instead. Unlike many other laptops, Chromebooks have a different layout set out for their keyboards.

However, this does not mean that Chromebooks do not offer the caps lock key functionality. To access the caps lock function, you will have to carry out minor tweaks in the keyboard settings or use some handy keyboard shortcuts.

So, without further ado, let’s learn how you can enable and disable the caps lock button on Chromebooks.

Why is there No Caps Lock Key on Chromebooks?

Chromebooks cater towards having a more compact design. As a result, a number of the function keys, including the caps lock, are not incorporated into these devices.

Google deemed it unnecessary to add this particular function key seeing people rarely use it other than entering a few words in the caps lock. Additionally, the Shift key works as a perfect replacement for the caps lock key.

How to Turn Off Caps Lock on Chromebook?

As mentioned above, there are two methods you can apply to turn off your caps lock in Chromebook. Depending upon your preference and convenience, you can either opt to use shortcuts or configure the capslock in the keyboard settings. Let’s learn more about these methods in detail.

Use Shortcut Keys

Since Chromebooks don’t have a dedicated caps lock key as some other computers do, you’ll have to use keyboard shortcuts to turn on/off the caps lock feature. Here is how you can do it.

Press and hold down the Alt + Search keys simultaneously. A pop-up confirmation will appear on the bottom right corner of your screen, displaying that the Caps Lock is on. You can use the same shortcut key to disable the caps lock.



Configure Chromebook Settings

Alternatively, you can also configure the caps lock through your keyboard settings. This method allows you to quickly activate the Caps lock button without constantly pressing the keyboard shortcuts.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Head over to the bottom right corner and click on the time icon. Alternatively, you can press on Alt + Shift + S key to open up the menu bar. Click on the Gear icon.

From the left panel, click on Device. Then, under the device section, select the Keyboard option. According to your preference, change the keyboard shortcuts. Click on Search or Launcher, and from the drop-down menu, select Caps lock.

You can also choose other functions keys such as Escape and Delete from these settings.

So, now when you press the search key, the caps lock function will automatically activate.

Why is my Chromebook Caps lock key not working?

If both of the above methods fail to work for you, you might want to perform a quick reboot for your device. If this does not solve your keyboard issues, we advise you run a hard reset for your Chromebook.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Switch off your Chromebook. Now press the Refresh and Power button on your device. After your Chromebook starts up, release the refresh key. Now, check to see if this reset fixes your caps lock issue.

If you’re still facing issues with your caps lock key not working even after the hard reset, we suggest you do a quick physical scan of your keyboard. In some instances, physical damage to the keyboard might affect some of your key’s functionality.

So, the best plausible solution is to either contact your manufacturer or visit a reliable repair store. They can help you with further technical assistance and perform the necessary repairs to your keyboard.

Related Questions

Where is the Windows key in Chromebook?

If you’re on a Chromebook, you can find the Windows key in the top function keys. The key icon displays a rectangle with two lines to its right. It is right next to the fullscreen and the brightness dimmer function key.

How do you take a screenshot on a Chromebook?

To take a screenshot on Chromebook, you can use the shortcut Control + the Windows key. If you want to a screenshot of only a particular portion of the screen, use the shortcut Shift + Control + Windows key.