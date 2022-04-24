how-to-turn-off-dark-mode-on-google

Dark mode on Google is helpful when you want to avoid eyestrain. But, sometimes it can interfere when you’re out in the sun or in a brightly-lit room.

So, if you’d like to switch back to Light mode, there are some easy steps you can try.

Turning Off Dark Mode on Google

There are several techniques you can try to turn the dark mode off depending on your device. Nevertheless, the steps are fairly simple. So, let’s check out how you can turn off dark mode on all platforms.

Using Google Quick Settings

A quick and easy way to turn off dark mode on Google is by accessing Quick Settings.

To find this, you’ll have to type something in the Google search engine. On this page, click on the Settings icon that’s in the top-right corner. From the Appearance options, click on Light to turn off dark mode.



On Windows

If you’re on Windows, you can turn off Dark Mode on Google by changing the settings on your PC. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings from the Start menu. Open Personalization settings.

Click on Colors.

From the option that says Choose your color, select the Light option.

Now, your Windows interface as well as your Chrome browser will automatically change into Light mode.

On Mac

Similar to Windows, you can turn off dark mode on Google Chrome for Mac by changing your system settings.

Click on the Apple logo to access the menu. Open System Preferences. Select General. Click on the Appearance menu. You can choose from Light, Dark, and Auto.

Select Light.

You can now surf Google Chrome in dark mode.

On Android

Open Chrome and tap on the More option from the top-right corner. Go to Settings.

Then, tap on Theme.

You can either choose System Default or Light. Select Light to eliminate the Dark mode.



On iPhone

Open Settings and tap on Display & Brightness.

Select Light to turn off Dark mode.

You can also turn off the Automatic option to turn off the Dark mode.

Another way you can turn off dark mode is through the Control Center. Swipe down from the top-right on your home screen to access the Control Center. Tap on the Dark Mode button to turn it off.

How to Turn Off Dark Mode on Google Chromebook?

If you’re using Chromebook, you can follow these steps to turn off dark mode.

Launch Google Chrome and sign in with your account. In the search bar, enter “chrome://flags.” You can now notice the Experiments window. Now enter “dark mode” inside the Search flags bar. From the search results, click on the Default option that’s next to the Dark/light mode of System UI. Click on Enabled. Set it to Disabled. Now, next to the option that says Force Dark Mode for Web Contents, click on Enabled and then select Disabled. Finally, select the Restart option.

Now, when you turn on your Chromebook, your device as well as Google Chrome will longer be in Dark mode.

Why My Google Dark Mode Won’t Turn Off?

If you’re unable to turn off dark mode or your Google is still on dark mode, it can be due to extensions. Check if you have any extensions like Dark Reader and Dark Mode that can change the theme of your Chrome. If such extensions are turned on, your Chrome will still be in dark mode.

So, it’s best to check and disable them. Click on Extensions from the header menu. Then, click on Manage Extensions. From the list of extensions, slide the toggle to disable it.

Why Doesn’t My Chrome Have Dark Mode?

If you find that there’s no dark mode for Chrome on your device, it can be due to compatibility issues. If you use a Windows PC, it needs to be atleast Windows 10 for it to support Chrome’s dark mode. If you’re on a Mac, it must be atleast mac OS 10.14.

How to Turn Off Dark Mode on Google Docs on Mobile?

Unfortunately, you can’t change the dark mode on Google Docs for PC. You can only use extensions to turn on or off the dark theme. However, you can turn on/off dark mode on Google Docs for mobile by following these steps:

Open Google Docs or Google Drive. Tap on the three horizontal lines to open additional options. Go to Settings.

Tap on Choose Theme.

Select Light to turn off the Dark theme.



Please note that the steps are valid for both Android and iPhone.