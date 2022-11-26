Notifications are a great feature to stay updated on any changes in Dropbox accounts. But, sometime it can get annoying. For Instance, you might get intrusive “Upgrade” ad messages or email notifications from Dropbox repetitively. So, can you really turn it off?

How to Turn Off Dropbox Notifications?

There are two ways to turn off notifications on Dropbox. The simplest way to disable notifications on Dropbox is from their app or website settings. You can also turn it off by default device settings.

Through App/Website Notifications Settings

If you don’t want to disable all notifications but just a few that are bothering you, this method is for you. Here, you can choose to deselect only your preferred options. This method comes in handy when you still wish to receive a few notification alerts. This option, however, is not available in your iOS app.

On Website

Launch the Dropbox website. Sign in to your account. Next to the notifications icon, click on the Profile icon. Choose Settings.

Click on Notifications at the top menu. Under Alerts, unselect All boxes one by one to turn off notifications.



On Windows

Hover over the Show hidden icons menu at the bottom right. Expand the menu and click on the Dropbox application icon.

On the top-right, click on your Profile icon.

Choose Preferences.

Now, on the dialogue box, navigate to the Notifications tab. Under Notify me about, you can see all the options are checked. Click on each box to uncheck them.

You can also choose to disable notifications for a certain time. Under Snooze, click on the box next to the Turn off notifications for a limited time. Then, you can click on the drop-down menu to choose your Preferred Time.

Click OK to confirm.

On Mac

On the top menu bar, click on Dropbox app icon. Now, locate your Profile icon and click on it for menu.

Choose Preferences.

Head Over to Notifications. On Notify me about, Uncheck all boxes.



On Android

Open Dropbox app. Then, on the upper-left, tap on that Three-line menu.

Choose Settings.

Scroll to find Manage Notifications and tap on it.

Next to each option, Toggle the button left to turn it off.



Through Device Notifications Settings

As mentioned above, for iOS users, there is no manage notifications menu on the app. Therefore, another way to turn off your Dropbox notifications is from your device settings. Besides, this method is also equally effective on other devices if you wish to disable it quickly.

On Windows

Press the Windows key + I key for Settings. Choose System. Click Notifications.

Locate Dropbox and click on the Toggle button next to it to turn off.



On Mac

From the Apple Menu icon at the upper left, open System Preferences. Click on the Notifications & Focus menu.

From the app lists on the left panel, highlight Dropbox. On Allow Notifications, click on the Toggle button to turn it off.



On iOS

Open Settings. Scroll Down to locate Dropbox. Then, tap on the application.

Choose Notifications.

On Allow Notifications, drag the Toggle button left to turn it off.



On Android

Launch Settings. Navigate to Apps.

Find and open Dropbox.

Tap Notifications.

Toggle to turn off Notifications.



How to Turn Off Email Notifications on Dropbox?

In an email, you can find the Unsubscribe menu at the bottom. So if you do not want to receive email notifications, you can simply click on it to turn it off on your mobile or windows app.

Alternatively, you can also disable email notifications from the Dropbox website on your PC and mobile. Here are the steps for it.

On a web browser, enter the Dropbox website. From the Profile icon, open Settings.

Choose Notifications. Under News, Uncheck all boxes.

Restart website.

How to Turn Off Comment Notifications on Dropbox?

You may not want to get comment alerts on your Dropbox. During such an instance, you can find the Comment option on your app/website notifications tab and uncheck it. However, if you want to disable it, you can simply unsubscribe it. By doing so, you will no longer get notifications.

To unsubscribe, you can follow the steps for the PC and mobile website below.

Go to the Dropbox website. Type in your account credentials to Sign in. Now, highlight the folder with the comment and click on the Three–dot icon next to it. Choose Unsubscribe.

How to Turn Off Dropbox Sound Notifications?

If you want to get notification alerts but do not like the sound, you can turn off the notifications instead. With this, you do not have to silence your device. You can check out the steps given below.

On Windows

To open Settings, enter the Windows key + I key. Choose System > Notifications.

Click on Dropbox.

Locate Play a sound when a notification arrives. Then, click on the Toggle to turn off.



On Mac

From the Apple Menu icon at the top-left Choose System Preferences

Click on Notifications & Focus

On the left panel, choose Dropbox On Play sound for notifications, click on the box to Uncheck it.



On iOS

Open Settings. Scroll to locate Dropbox and open it.

Tap Notifications.

Under Alerts, toggle off for Sound.

On Android