How to Turn Off Emojis on Discord

Emojis are the medium of expressing feelings and applying extensive depth to conversations for many users. Realizing that almost all social media and chat services support emojis by default. Discord lies on the same page as well. For convenience, it even provides features like emoticons to emojis conversion while texting.

But, some users may like to keep their chats clean and professional, or others may not like how emojis look at all. So, turning them off is something people would look for. The catch is you can only stop emoticons from converting into emojis, not emojis overall can be disabled.

The conversion configuration is not available on mobile discord applications. So, if you want to turn off emojis on Discord on your desktop/web app, this article is for you.

How to Disable Auto Emojis on Discord?

Discord has the feature of automatically turning emoticons into the corresponding emojis. The feature is available on all versions of Discord, i.e., web/desktop/mobile apps. And it can be disabled as well in the desktop/web version of the app. But as already mentioned, disabling it is not possible from mobile applications.

As useful as the feature can be, sometimes it just turns non-opted texts into emojis. So, to turn off the automatic feature, you can follow the steps below:

Click on the User Settings (gear icon) within the user account dock.

Under APP SETTINGS, go to Text & Images.

Toggle off the button within Automatically convert emoticons in your messages to emoji to turn off automatic conversion of emoticons to emojis while texting.



How to Stop Conversion for Some Desired Emoticons?

If disabling conversion for all the emoticons isn’t something you want to do, you can stop the conversion when necessary without disabling the whole feature. It can be done by putting a backslash at the start.

For example, ‘<3’ would turn into a heart emoji when sent, but ‘\<3’ wouldn’t convert into the heart emoji and will remain as ‘<3’

How to Turn off Emoji Reaction on Discord?

Discord also allows its users to react to each other’s text messages using emojis. But it also provides the flexibility to turn off the feature. If you aren’t so fond of emoji reactions, you can disable them on your desktop/web app and your mobile phone.

Using Desktop/Web App

The steps to disable the feature are identical on both the desktop and the web application. Thus, they are enlisted within this same section as follows:

Click on the User Settings icon. Go to Text & Images.

Click on the Show emoji reactions on messages toggle button to turn off showing emoji reactions on texts.



Using Mobile App

Except for the step to navigating toward settings, the mobile app also has got the same option to disable emoji reactions. The steps for the Discord mobile app specifically have been given below: