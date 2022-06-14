How to Turn Off Find My iPhone With and Without Password

The ‘Find My’ is a useful feature to keep track of your Apple devices and even supported devices like Air Tags. This feature especially comes in handy if you have misplaced your device or when it’s stolen.

However, there might be instances where you might want it disabled. Reasons might include if you want to resell the device, reset and restore it, or simply want to preserve your iPhone’s battery life.

Regardless, turning off this feature is easy if you know your Apple ID credentials. But what if you have forgotten the password? Well, there is still no need to worry. We still have got you covered in this instance as well.

So, without further ado, let us look at how you can turn off Find my iPhone with and without an Apple ID password on your devices.

How to Turn Off Find My iPhone With Password

As mentioned above, while trying to turn off your Find My feature, you will be prompted with the Apple ID log-in screen. So, if you know your Apple ID credentials, then the process should be a breeze.

For disabling or turning off your Find My iPhone with the password, you can directly configure it through the iPhone settings or use the iCloud website to disable it. Now, depending on your preference and convenience, you can choose either of these options.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

Through Settings

Locate and launch the Settings app from your device. Tap on the Apple ID banner. Next, scroll down and tap on the Find My option. Tap on Find My iPhone.

Now, turn off the toggle for Find My iPhone. You will be prompted to enter your Apple ID passcode. After entering your password, navigate to the top-right corner of your screen and tap on the Turn Off option.



Note: While initiating the process, please ensure you are connected to an active and stable internet connection.

Through iCloud.com

Open your web browser on your iPhone device. Navigate to the iCloud website and log in with your Apple ID credentials. If you enabled two-factor authentication, a pop-up would appear asking you to enter a verification code. Switch to another device that has the same iCloud account, view the code, and enter it into your device. Now, tap on Find iPhone.

Locate and tap on the device you want to turn off the Find My feature. Next, tap on the Erase iPhone icon.

. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the erase process. Next, click on the Remove from Account option. From the pop-up, click on Remove to confirm your action.

How to Turn Off Find My iPhone Without Password

iPhone devices require you to enter your Apple ID credentials for security purposes. It is to avoid security breaches and thefts. So, if you have gotten the device from an online seller and haven’t turned off their Find My or know their Apple ID password, the best plausible solution is to contact them and request their credentials.

Change Apple ID Password

Alternatively, if the associated Apple ID is yours, and you just have forgotten the password, there are a couple of ways to reset it. You can either go through the Settings app or the iCloud website. Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

Through iPhone Settings

Launch the Settings app from your device. Tap on the Apple ID banner. Next, tap on the Password & Security option. Click on the Change Password. Enter in your iPhone passcode. Now, enter your new passcode and re-enter to verify it.

Tap on the Change button to apply the changes.

Now, follow the above steps to turn off the Find My feature on your device.

Through iCloud.com

Open your web browser and head over to the iCloud website. Now, click on the Forgot Apple ID or password hyperlink. Enter in your Apple ID and click on the Continue button. Now, enter the associate phone number. From the notification pop-up, click on the Allow option. Finally, follow the on-screen instructions to reset your Apple ID password.

Likewise, you can also delete the iCloud from your device. This method allows you to disable Find My temporarily and will only be activated when you sign in with your Apple ID account. Here is a detailed article about signing out without the iCloud password.

Download Third-Party Applications

If you are still unable to acquire the Apple ID password to turn off your Find My iPhone feature, then you can use third-party applications to simplify your process. Some reliable apps for disabling Find My include UltFone Activation Unlocker, AnyUnlock, and iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer.

Related Questions

Will a Factory Reset Turn Off Find My iPhone?

No, performing a factory reset won’t turn off your Find My iPhone function. You will have to turn it off before the restoring or resetting process.

Can I Tell if My iPhone Is Being Tracked?

Although there is no direct way that allows you to know if your iPhone is being tracked, there are still quite a few telltale signs. Some of them include when your device is taking up more power, suspicious messages on your mailbox, or when your device tends to shut down randomly.

If you suspect that certain apps are tracking you, then here is an article that might help you to avoid this security breach.