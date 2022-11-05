When you are online, Facebook will display a green light active status next to your profile. By navigating this green light, your Facebook friends can see your online status in real-time. Turning it off can be a good way to avoid Facebook messages or conversations.

If you are interested to turn off the green light Active status on your Facebook, this article is for you. Here we have included a step-by-step process for turning off the active status on either Facebook or Messenger on different platforms.

How to Turn Off Green Light Active Status on Facebook?

If you don’t want your friends to see your green light active status, you can choose to turn off. Similarly, on the Facebook website, you can turn the status off for selective friends or even appear active for selective friends.

The process of disabling the green light active status varies depending on your device. Follow the instruction below to Turn off the Active Status of Facebook on your Mobile (Android/iPhone) or PC Browser (Mac/Windows).

On Mobile

To turn off the active status on Facebook, refer to the steps below.

Launch your Facebook app. Tap on the Profile icon at the top right (Android) or bottom right (iPhone) corner.

Press Settings & privacy.

Go to Settings.

Tap on the Profile Settings.

Under the Privacy section, click Active Status.

Disable the Active Status.

Tap on Turn Off option on the confirmation box.



On PC Browser

To turn off the green light active status for all your Facebook friends, follow the steps below.

Open Facebook on your Browser. In the top right corner of the screen, press the Messenger icon.

Click on the Three-dots option menu beside the Chats at the top.

Tap on the Active Status.

Turn Off the Active Status.

Click on the Save option.



How to Turn Off Active Status For Selective People on Facebook?

On the Facebook website, you can turn off the green light active status for selective people you don’t want to interact with. This means you’ll appear online to all Facebook friends except those for whom you’ve turned off Active Status. Also, you will not be able to see the status of those people.

To do this, follow the steps below to disable the green light active status for selective friends.

Log in to Facebook on your Browser. Go to your top right corner and click the Messenger icon.

Select Chats from the Three-dot menu on the top right.

Click on Active Status: ON.

Click on Edit beside Active Status: OFF for some.

Choose which friends to display your active status and press Save.

Click the Save option.



How to Turn Off Green Light Active Status On Messenger?

If you are using the Facebook app, you need to have the Messenger app to interact with your friends. Your friends can see your green light active status through the messenger app. The process to turn off this status of Messenger varies with the device you are using.

Note: You can only turn off your Messenger active status on the device on which you have changed the settings. The active status settings will not change for the other devices where you have logged in to your Messenger.

On PC

To turn off Messenger green light active status on PC (Mac/Windows), refer to the steps below.

Open the Messenger website or app. Enter your Facebook login information. Click on the Profile icon at the bottom-left corner of your screen.

Press the Preferences.

Click on the Active Status: ON option.

Disable the Active Status.

Select the Save option.



On Android

Follow the steps below to turn off Messenger’s green light active status on Android.

Launch your Messenger App. Tap on the Profile icon at the top left corner of the screen.

Press on the Active Status below the Profile section.

Disable the Show when you’re active optio8n.

Select Until I change it option. Tap on the Pause option.



On iPhone

Turn off Messenger’s green light status on your iPhone by following the steps below.

Open your Messenger App. Click on the Profile icon at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Below the Profile section, tap on Active Status.

Turn Off Show when you’re active option.

Tap on the Turn Off option.



Why Does Messenger Show I Am Online When I Am Not?

Messenger operates in the background when connected to Wi-Fi, showing you to be online or active. Similarly, if you use Messenger but don’t close it, your active status could appear green. It could also happen if you access Facebook using several devices.