Incognito mode allows you to use a web browser more safely, as it does not save cookies or your browsing history. But you need to turn the incognito mode off to use previously saved cookies or access your history. However, closing your web browser on your iPhone does not instantly close all the incognito tabs or turn off the incognito mode.

Some browsers on Android automatically close the incognito mode after you close the browser and stop it from running in the background. You need to do so manually for iPhones. Fortunately, we’ve mentioned easy-to-follow steps in this article to turn off incognito mode for different web browsers on iPhones.

How to Turn Off Incognito Mode on iPhone?

The method to turn off incognito mode on the iPhone is quite similar for most web browsers. But some browsers also allow you to do this in multiple ways. So, follow the steps mentioned below to close incognito mode on such browsers.

On Chrome

You can preview all your private tabs in the incognito section of Google Chrome. Then, you can turn off incognito mode by closing all those tabs. So, follow the steps listed below to do so.

Open Google Chrome on your device. Tap on the tab icon at the bottom of the screen.

Tap on the Incognito icon at the top.

Tap on the X mark at the top right corner of each incognito tab.

Again, tap on the Tab icon at the top corner of the page.

Tap on Done at the bottom.

On Safari

For the Safari browser, closing all private tabs does not turn off the private mode. You need to open the normal tabs after closing the private ones. In order to do so, you can follow the instructions mentioned below.

Open the private tab on your safari browser. Long press on the tab icon at the bottom right corner. Tap on Close All X Tabs. (X refers to the number of private tabs you have open.)

Again, tap on Close All X Tabs to confirm. Tap on the tab icon at the bottom right corner. Tap on Private at the bottom.

Tap on the Tabs option above Private. Tap on Done.



On Firefox

Closing private browsing mode on the Firefox browser is among the easiest in web browsers on iPhone. All you need to do is close all private tabs. The steps involved in doing so are mentioned below.

Open the private tab on firefox. Tap on the tab icon with a purple mask.

Tap on the cross mark in the top right corner of each tab. Then, tap on the tab icon at the top left corner of the screen.

Tap on Done at the top right corner.

On Brave

You can either use the Private button or close each private tab to turn off the incognito mode on the Brave browser. So, choose any one of the methods mentioned below to do so.

Open the incognito tab on your Brave browser. Tap on the tab icon from the bottom of the screen.

Tap on the X mark at the top right corner of each tab.



Alternatively, you can directly close all private tabs by using the Private button. Follow the steps mentioned below.

Open the incognito tab on Brave. Tap on the tab icon at the bottom.

Tap on Private at the bottom left corner of the screen. Tap on Done.



On Opera

There are two ways in which you can turn off incognito mode on the Opera browser. You can either close each private tab individually or use the Leave Private Mode button directly. So, follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

Open the Private tab on your Opera browser. Tap on the three lines icon at the bottom right corner.

Tap on Leave Private Mode.

Tap on Leave and close private tabs.

Alternatively,

Open the private tab on your Opera browser. Tap on the tab icon at the bottom of the screen.

Tap on the X mark at the top right corner of each tab. Or tap on Close All.

Again, tap on Close to confirm.

Tap on Done. Tap on Leave Private Mode.



On Edge

Microsoft Edge browser has an inPrivate mode for private browsing on iPhone. You can close all such tabs to turn off the incognito mode in Edge. To do so, follow the steps mentioned below.