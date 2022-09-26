Although iPhones seem comparatively robust, they often run into problems like the screen not responding at all. Sometimes, the touchscreen may glitch or freeze, or show a blank white screen.

When you’re having issues with the screen, it can be tricky to turn off the iPhone as the usual way includes sliding the Power button. There are, however, some potential workarounds that can help you turn off your iPhone

How to Turn Off iPhone Without Screen?

When the screen is out of the picture, you can turn off your iPhone using the side buttons and the home buttons. But, if your iPhone is of a newer model, it may not have a Home button. That being said, here are some methods you can try:

Using Buttons

Some steps can vary based on your iPhone model.

Press and hold down the Sleep/Wake button along with the Home button.

Long-press these buttons at once. You’ll see that the screen is turned off. But, continue pressing the buttons. Now, the iPhone will turn on and then be off again. When you can no longer see the Apple logo and the screen is black, let go of the buttons.



Using Siri

Siri is another way you can turn off your phone while being hands-free. You can choose to lock your screen as well as shut down your phone by simply talking to Siri.

To lock your screen, say “Hey Siri, lock my screen.”

To turn off your phone, follow these steps:

Say “Hey Siri, shut down my phone.” Siri will ask you and show you a pop-up message saying, “Just to confirm, you want to power off this device?” Siri will also ask you to unlock your phone by either passcode or Face ID. Say “Confirm.”



However, the above steps may not work if your iPhone model doesn’t support the Face ID feature and is of a relatively older iOS version.

Let Battery Run Out on Its Own

This is one of the last but natural ways of turning off your iPhone if the touchscreen is not working. Simply wait until your phone has run out of battery and has turned off on its own.

How to Reset iPhone Without Screen?

If you want to reset your iPhone without interacting with the screen, you can easily do it through iCloud on a web browser on a PC. Here are the steps to do so: