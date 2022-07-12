How to Disable the On-Screen Keyboard on Chromebook?

The On-Screen keyboard makes the typing process more accessible as it allows one to type by clicking on the on-screen characters. Likely, it comes with the feature allowing you to type on your native language.

But the overall experience can get tiresome when the virtual keyboard keeps popping up on the screen. It can happen when the on-screen keyboard option is enabled in the accessibility feature settings.

Likely, an outdated Chrome OS can also cause the issue. You can try disabling the on-screen keyboard option through accessibility settings. Also, you can try updating the Chrome OS.

So, without further ado, let’s discuss the process of turning off the on-screen keyboard in your Chromebook.

How to Turn Off On-Screen Keyboard on Chromebook?

If you are wondering about how to turn the on-screen keyboard off on the Chromebook, you don’t have to worry anymore. The process is easy and the steps are easy to follow.

Through Accessibility Settings

On the Chromebook screen, select the time indicator. It is generally at the lower-right corner of the screen. Click the gear icon to launch Settings. Select the Advanced menu, and then choose Accessibility. Beneath Always shows accessibility in the system menu, select the Manage accessibility features option. Under the Keyboard and text input segment, toggle off the button next to Enable on-screen keyboard.

Note: To turn the on-screen keyboard back on in your Chromebook, follow the same steps, and on Step 5 toggle on Enable on-screen keyboard.

Update Chrome OS

In some instances, the virtual keyboard keeps popping up and it may be due to bugs. So, the probable solution to fix the problem would be to update the Chrome OS.

If you are unaware of the process of updating Chrome OS, you can check out the steps below:

Select Time on the Chromebook. From the pop-out interface, choose the gear icon to launch Settings. At the bottom of the left pane, you can see About Chrome OS; select it. Now choose the Check for updates option. The Chromebook will check for updates if there are available. If updates are available, the system will automatically download them. After this, select the Restart option.

How Can I Add On-Screen Keyboard to the Taskbar on Chromebook?

It sounds like a marvelous idea to add the on-screen keyboard to the taskbar. Doing so will let you use the on-screen keyboard with one click on the on-screen keyboard icon.

You can follow the steps below to learn the process of adding it to the taskbar.

Press the combination of Alt + Shift + S key on the keyboard to open the Settings menu. Scroll and select Accessibility. Toggle on Always show accessibility options in the system menu. Exit the setup. On the chrome screen, select time. Now choose Accessibility. Navigate to the On-screen keyboard and click on it. A Keyboard icon will now appear on the shelf. Click on it to bring the on-screen keyboard to the screen.

How to Turn Off the Physical Keyboard in Windows?

It’s worth remembering that when you disable the keyboard on your computer, you won’t be able to type anything. So, you can pin Control Panel to the taskbar to make the re-enabling process easier. For that follow these steps:

Press Windows key Type Control Panel Right-click on it and select Pin to taskbar.

Now, let’s learn how to uninstall the keyboard drivers:

Press Windows + X keys on your keyboard to launch the Quick Link Menu. From the list of options, choose Device Manager. Click Keyboards. A drop-down menu will open. Right-click the keyboard name depending on your system. Select Uninstall device.

If Disable is available instead of Uninstall device, click it. If prompted, select Yes to confirm. If it asks to reboot the computer, you will need to restart the computer.

Note: To re-enable the physical keyboard. Click Control Panel> Hardware and Sound> Under Device and Printers , select Device Manager> Keyboards> Keyboard Name> Install device.

How Can I Turn On the On-Screen Keyboard in Windows?

For Windows 10 users, there are various methods under your display to turn on the on-screen keyboard. To begin with, you can use shortcut keys. You can also open it through the Run command. You can create the desktop shortcut for the on-screen keyboard and run it.

Follow the description below to know the overall process to enable the on-screen keyboard on your computer.

Through Shortcut Keys

If you don’t want a lengthy process, knowing the shortcut keys will be the ideal deal for you. On the keyboard of your computer, press Windows + CTRL + O keys. It will open the on-screen keyboard straight away on the display screen.

Through Run command

Press Windows + R keys on the physical keyboard. It will launch the Run command. Type OSK and select OK.

The on-screen keyboard will appear on the display immediately.

Through Desktop Shortcut

Right-click on the empty desktop screen. Select New. Choose Shortcut. On Type the location of the item, type C:\WINDOWS\System32\osk.exe .

Then hit the Next button. Name the shortcut as On-Screen Keyboard or any other name you want. Next, you hit the Finish button. Click the on-screen keyboard to run it.

Through Ease of Access