How to Turn Off Live Photos on iPhone

The Live Photo feature on the iPhone is a fun feature to add some life to your photos. However, the automatic Live Photo mode can be annoying if you want to take some still photos. Luckily, you can turn this feature off anytime.

So, without further ado, let’s learn how to turn off Live Photos, how to edit Live Photos, and more.

How to Turn Off Live Photos?

Here’s an easy way you can turn off Live Photos on your iPhone.

Open the Camera app. Tap on the Live Photos icon in the upper-right corner. The logo has multiple circles inside.

Tap on it once to turn it off. You can also see that it notifies you with a message that says, “Live Off.”

If you want to turn it back on, tap on it once again, and you can see a message that says “Live” inside a yellow box.

How to Turn Off Live Photos Permanently?

Since the Camera app can turn the Live Photo feature again automatically, it can be a nuisance to have to turn it off again every time. So, if you want to permanently turn this feature off, here are some steps you can follow.

Open your phone’s settings. Tap on Camera.

Go to Preserve Settings.

Slide the toggle on the Live Photo option to turn it on. Doing so will preserve the setting and it will not reset every time you open your Camera.



How to Change a Live Picture to Normal?

If you want to change a live picture to a normal still photo, you can follow these easy steps:

Open any Live photo on your iPhone. Tap on the Edit option that’s in the top-right corner. You can now view your Live photo as a still image. To change the Live Photo settings, tap on the Live Photo icon that’s at the bottom menu.

Tap on the Live option at the top of the screen to completely turn off the Live mode. If you want to select a specific image frame for your still image, select a frame that you like and tap on Make Key Photo.

Tap on Done.

If you ever want to turn the still picture back into a Live Photo, you can follow the same steps again to edit the photo. Then, tap on the Live option at the top of the screen and tap on Done.

How to Edit Live Photos?

If you want to make additional edits to your Live Photo, you can edit it normally as any other still image on your Photo Library. You can crop, change adjustments, or add a new filter.

You can also adjust the yellow bar to trim the Live Photo duration or take off some frames. However, if you edit Live Photos on any other app, you may lose the Live Photo effect.

Besides that, you can add different effects to your Live Photo, like Live, Loop, Bounce, and Long Exposure. Here’s what they all mean:



Loop: This mode will turn the photo into a video loop. Think of it like Instagram’s boomerang.

Bounce: This mode will make your Live photo play back and forth.

Long Exposure: This mode will add an attractive motion blur effect to your photo. This is especially ideal if your photo is editorial.

Here’s how you can add such effects to your Live Photo:

Open any Live photo. Tap on the Live Photos icon that’s at the top-right of the photo. You can tap on any one of the four effects.

Do Live Photos take more storage?

Since Live Photos contain multiple frames, they are of a bigger size than normal photos. On average, Live photos can take up to double the size of a normal image. To save some space, we recommend deleting photos that are duplicate or unnecessary.

How to find all Live Photos in the Photos App?

Go to the Photos app on your phone. You can find the Live Photos folder among other albums, like Videos, Selfies, and Portrait.



Can I send a Live photo from iPhone to Android?

You can share your live Photo to any platform, like Messenger, Snapchat, Instagram, or any device, like Android. However, sometimes your Live Photo might be sent as a still image.

So, in cases like that, you’ll need to convert the live photo into a video. Here’s how you can do it.

Open any Live photo that you’d like to share. Tap on the Share button that’s on the bottom-left corner. Scroll down and tap on Save as Video.

Now, you can locate the video and send it to anyone via any platform.

Why Can’t I Send Live Photos via Text?

If you’re unable to send live photos via messaging platforms, like iMessage or WhatsApp, here’s what you can try. Check if the Low-Quality Image mode is turned on in your Settings. When this mode is turned on, high-quality photos like the Live photo might not be delivered successfully. So, turning this mode off can help.

Go to your Settings. Then, tap on Messages. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and turn off the option that says Low-Quality Image Mode.



Which iphone Models Support the Live Photo Feature?

Any iPhone model above iPhone 6s supports the Live Photo feature. On the iPad, the Live Photo function is available on iPad 5th Gen and above, iPad Air 3rd Gen and above, iPad mini 5th Gen and above. Additionally, this function is also available on all iPad Pro models since 2016.