How to Turn Off Message Preview on iPhone?

Message Preview lets you check the Message without even opening the messaging app itself. It is a handy little feature that many iPhone users admire. However, the message preview can be a privacy concern for some users.

Thankfully, you can turn off the Message Preview with a simple tweak in the phone settings. Once you turn it off, it prevents the text from revealing. Although it won’t reveal the text, you still get alerted with notifications.

How to Turn Off Message Preview on Apple’s Default Messaging App?

There’s just one way to turn off the Message Preview on iPhone. It’s simple and won’t take much time. Also, you won’t need to download any third-party apps for it. You can disable it from the Notifications settings in just a couple of steps. Now, let’s see how you can do it.

Open Settings. Go to Notifications.

Scroll down and Tap on Messages.

Click on Show Previews.

And you will see three of the following options: Always: The settings of the Show Previews are set to ‘Always’ by default. In the case of Always, you will see the Message and reveal it with the Name and Number.

When Unlocked: If you select the Message Preview When Unlocked, you won't see the Message and won't reveal the Name and Number. However, if the iPhone is unlocked, it will disclose all the information at that time.

Never: When Message Preview is set to Never, it won't reveal any information regardless of the phone status (locked or unlocked). If you care about your personal privacy, this option might suit you. Select When Unlocked or Never as per your preference.



How to Turn Off the Message Notifications?

If you don’t want any notifications or alerts from the apps, you can simply turn them off. When you turn off the notifications, the Message won’t pop up on your iPhone whether it’s locked or not.

However, you might miss some important alerts if you don’t check on the app occasionally. Therefore, you need to open the app once in a while to see if you have received any messages.

Open Settings. Click on Notifications.

Click on the Messages App.

Then, Toggle off the Allow Notifications.



How to Turn Off Message Preview on Social Media Messaging App?

You can easily turn off the message preview for social media messaging apps just like you did to turn off the Message. Here are the steps to turn it off.