How to Turn Off Motion Smoothing on TV

Motion smoothing, also called the soap opera effect, is nowadays common in modern TVs. This feature is integrated into TVs for reducing motion blur and prevent any jarring effect.

While streaming, motion smoothing tries to create a vibrant picture by matching the frame rate (FPS) of your TV screen and the content you are watching. Although it can produce good results for slow-moving scenes, it can sometimes override the actual effects and animations in a fast-motion video, making the images blurry and unnatural.

Further, it requires additional processing on your TV introducing lag while gaming. So, if you’re thinking of turning off this feature, we have compiled methods to do so on different TV models.

On Samsung TV

Press the Home button on your TV remote. Go all the way left to Settings and open it.

Choose the Picture menu and open Expert Settings.

Move down and choose Picture Clarity Settings.

Turn it Off.

On LG TV

Open All Settings from the home screen of your LG TV.

Go to Picture. Select Picture Mode Settings.

Move down to Picture options.

Scroll down to TruMotion and select it.

Choose Off in the popup.

On Sony TV

Open Settings on your Sony TV.

Select Display & Sound.

Tap Picture.

Then go down to Advanced settings.

Again move down and tap Motion.

Go to Motionflow and turn it Off.



On Vizio TV

Open Settings and select the Picture menu.

Tap More under Picture settings.

Open Advanced Picture.

Tap Smooth Motion Effect and toggle it Off.



On Hisense TV

Go to the top right corner on the home screen of your Hisense TV and open Settings (the gear icon).

Move down to Picture.

On the picture settings window, tap Advanced settings.

Select the Motion enhancement option.

Choose Off from the list of options.



On Amazon Fire TV

Open Settings from the home screen of your Fire TV.

Choose the Display & Sounds menu.

On the Display & Sounds screen, move down to Display.

Go to Match Original Frame Rate and turn it Off.



On Roku TV