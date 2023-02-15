How to Turn Off Motion Smoothing on TV

Deependra Pangeni
Motion smoothing, also called the soap opera effect, is nowadays common in modern TVs. This feature is integrated into TVs for reducing motion blur and prevent any jarring effect.

While streaming, motion smoothing tries to create a vibrant picture by matching the frame rate (FPS) of your TV screen and the content you are watching. Although it can produce good results for slow-moving scenes, it can sometimes override the actual effects and animations in a fast-motion video, making the images blurry and unnatural.

Further, it requires additional processing on your TV introducing lag while gaming. So, if you’re thinking of turning off this feature, we have compiled methods to do so on different TV models.

On Samsung TV

  1. Press the Home button on your TV remote.
  2. Go all the way left to Settings and open it.
    settings-menu-on-samsung-tv-3
  3. Choose the Picture menu and open Expert Settings.
    picture-expert-setting-2
  4. Move down and choose Picture Clarity Settings.
    picture clarity offf on samsung tv
  5. Turn it Off.

On LG TV

  1. Open All Settings from the home screen of your LG TV.
    all-settings-in-lg-tv
  2. Go to Picture.
  3. Select Picture Mode Settings.
    picture mode settings on lg tv
  4. Move down to Picture options.
    picture options in lg tv
  5. Scroll down to TruMotion and select it.
    trumotion off in lg tv
  6. Choose Off in the popup.

On Sony TV

  1. Open Settings on your Sony TV.
    settings-on-sony-tv
  2. Select Display & Sound.
    display and sound on sony tv
  3. Tap Picture.
    picture settings sony tv
  4. Then go down to Advanced settings.
    advanced settings sony tv
  5. Again move down and tap Motion.
    motion settings sony tv
  6. Go to Motionflow and turn it Off.
    motionflow off sony tv

On Vizio TV

  1. Open Settings and select the Picture menu.
    picture-settings-vizio-tv
  2. Tap More under Picture settings.
    more-picture-settings-on-vizio-tv
  3. Open Advanced Picture.
    advanced-picture-on-vizio-tv
  4. Tap Smooth Motion Effect and toggle it Off.
    smooth-motion-effect-vizio-tv

On Hisense TV

  1. Go to the top right corner on the home screen of your Hisense TV and open Settings (the gear icon).
    settings on hisense tv
  2. Move down to Picture.
    picture settings hisense tv
  3. On the picture settings window, tap Advanced settings.
    advanced picture settings hisense tv
  4. Select the Motion enhancement option.
    motion enhancement hisense tv
  5. Choose Off from the list of options.
    turn off motion enhancement hisense tv

On Amazon Fire TV

  1. Open Settings from the home screen of your Fire TV.
    settings-on-fire-tv
  2. Choose the Display & Sounds menu.
    display-and-sound-settings-on-fire-tv
  3. On the Display & Sounds screen, move down to Display.
    display-tab-on-fire-tv
  4. Go to Match Original Frame Rate and turn it Off.
    match-original-frame-rate

On Roku TV

  1. Press the Home button on your Roku TV remote.
  2. Open Settings.
    settings-on-roku-tv
  3. Choose System option on the right section.
    system-settings-on-roku-tv
  4. Tap Advanced system settings > Advanced display settings.
    advanced-display-settings-roku-tv
  5. If your Roku TV supports motion smoothing, you will see Action smoothing option there.
  6. Turn it off.

