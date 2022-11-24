Notifications are excellent when you want to stay updated, but they can also be a major distraction. When trying to turn notifications off on your iPhone, you may have noticed that the process isn’t as easy. As the layouts differ according to applications, you must go through the tedious process of locating the option to disable it multiple times.

You can mute all notifications by putting your iPhone in silent mode with the switch, but this will not prevent it from appearing on your phone. Instead, you can turn it off from the settings. Follow this guide to learn more about turning off notifications.

How to Turn Off Notifications on iPhone?

There are different ways to disable the notification. You can disable all the alerts through the feature called Focus mode. However, if you only want to disable notifications from a handful of apps, you can do so from the notification settings.

Enable Do Not Disturb

If you don’t want to receive any sort of notifications at all, then this method is for you. All you need to do is set your phone to the Do Not Disturb mode. It ensures that all notifications you receive are muted automatically and will not appear unless you turn off the mode. Follow the given steps to enable Do Not Disturb mode.

Open Settings. Select Focus.

Tap on Do Not Disturb.

Toggle on the Do Not Disturb option. You can also enable it from the control center.

Select the Always option under Silence. It ensures that notifications are turned off even when using your phone.

Turn Off Notification Alerts

Notification previews can pop up in different sections of your phone. They also contain the details about the information that you received. Anyone can access this information, even if your phone is locked. If you wish to keep your notification confidential, you can remove it from popping up or hide its content.

Remove Details About a Notification

Generally, a notification contains a short description of the content you received. You can turn off Preview to remove the details in the notification. This will still display the application name you received a notification from.

Open Settings. Tap on Notifications.

Select the app from the list you want to turn off the preview notification. Open Show Previews.

Select the Never option.



Remove Notifications From Different Areas

A notification can appear in three different areas. It can appear on your lock screen, in the notification center, and as a banner. You can turn off this feature that makes notifications appear in these areas.

Open Settings. Tap on Notifications. Tap on the app. Uncheck the area where you don’t wish the notification to appear under Alerts.



How to Turn Off Notifications for a Specific App?

We’ve covered how you can stop receiving any notifications from all apps at once. However, there is also a drawback to that method. It does not let you specify to turn off notifications for a particular app. Instead, you need to turn off notifications for specific apps through the settings manually.

Open Settings. Tap on Notifications.

Scroll down and tap on the app for which you want to turn off notifications.

Toggle off the Allow Notifications option.



How to Turn Off Notification Sounds?

If you only wish to turn off the notification sound from a specific app, you disable it from Settings. Follow the given steps to turn off sounds the alert sounds: