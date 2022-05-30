By default, when trying to download or install any app from the App Store, it usually prompts you with a sign-in credential pop-up, where you are asked to fill in your password. And only after then can you download and access the app.

But constantly entering your password and signing in to your Apple ID after each download can get tedious for any user. Even if you have Touch ID or Face ID enabled, it is much easier to just click on the app and download it immediately, especially when it comes to Free apps.

Luckily, on most of your Apple devices, you have the option to configure this setting by applying a few minor tweaks, and it is pretty easy to execute.

So, without further ado, let us learn how to turn off the password requirement for App Store on your devices.

How to Turn Off Password for App Store

As mentioned above, turning on or off the password requirement for your App Store is quite easy and should only take a few minutes of your time.

But, depending on your device, the steps to configure this setting may vary slightly due to the interface difference. Nevertheless, the process is relatively straightforward across all devices.

This article will show you a detailed process on how to turn off the password settings for App Store on your iOS device, Mac, Windows PC, and Apple TV.

How to Turn Off Password for iOS Devices

Before you start configuring the password setting on your iPhone or iPad, it is important to note that you disable your Touch ID or Face ID feature from your settings.

In many instances, these features might affect the process when trying to turn off the Apple ID password. To be on the safe end, we suggest you disable them to avoid such issues.

So, here is a step-by-step guide on disabling the Touch/Face ID and removing the Apple ID password prompt.

Step 1: Disable Touch/Face ID

Locate and launch the Settings app from your device. Scroll down and tap on the Touch ID/Face ID & Passcode. Now, from the prompt, enter your passcode. Under the Use Touch ID/ Face ID For section, turn off the iTunes & App Store toggle.



Step 2: Remove Apple ID Password

Head back to the main settings page of your device. Tap on the Apple ID banner.

Now, tap on the Media & Purchases option. Tap on the Password settings button. Under the when purchasing section, tap on the Require After 15 Minutes. You will be prompted to enter your Apple ID’s password. Click on the OK button. Under the Free Downloads section, ensure you have turned off the toggle for Require Password.



How to Turn Off Password for App Store on Mac?

If you are on a Mac device, the process is relatively similar as it also requires you to navigate through your device’s System Preferences.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate over to the top-left corner and click on the Apple Logo. Select the System Preferences option. Now, click on the Apple ID icon. From the left panel, click on the Media & Purchases option. If your Mac comes equipped with Touch ID, uncheck the box for Use Touch ID For Purchases option. From the prompt, confirm your Apple ID and enter in your password. Finally, from the Free Download section, check the box for Never Require.



In this setting, you also have the option to change the password requirement for Purchases and In-App purchases. But we suggest you refrain from checking off this option. Because in some instances, you might accidentally download and get charged for an app you have no use of.

How to Turn Off Password for App Store on Windows PC?

Since Windows does not have the same operating system as Apple devices, you will have to configure this particular setting through the iTunes application. Here are some steps you can follow.

Open the iTunes app from your device. Navigate over to the menu bar and click on Edit. Now, select the Preferences option. Alternatively, you can use the shortcut Control +, to open up the same menu option. From the pop-up, switch over to the Store tab. Under the Free downloads section, select the Require Password from the drop-down menu. Click on the OK button to save changes.

How to Turn Off Password for App Store on Apple TV?

If you are on an Apple TV, the steps of turning off the password for the App Store are also quite simple.

Here is how you can do it.

Navigate over to the Settings app. Select the Users and Accounts option. Now, click on your Name’s Account. Finally, under the Require Password section, you have the option to set and download free apps.

