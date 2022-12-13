The pocket mode utilizes a proximity sensor that automatically turns on when your mobile is inside the pocket. Normally, pressing the power button or long tapping on the screen will turn off this mode.

If you want to turn off this feature completely, you can do so through the settings app. But it’s only possible on Android 11 or earlier versions. After the Android 12 update, there’s no such option to turn it off from the settings.

How to Turn Off Pocket Mode Android?

The following method to disable Pocket Mode could only work on Android 11 and earlier versions.

On OnePlus

Although the pocket mode feature still exists on OnePlus devices, there’s no way to turn it off on your own accord. But, if your device is running on OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) or earlier, you have the specific settings to turn it off.

Launch the Settings by tapping on the Gear icon. Scroll down and Tap on Utilities.

Now, toggle off the Pocket mode.

To force quit the pocket mode from the lock screen, you can simply press and hold on to the Rippling circle area.



On Samsung

Samsung doesn’t have the pocket mode feature. Instead, they have renamed it with accidental touch protection. But it works similarly to pocket mode. Again, they have also removed this feature on Android 12.

Launch the phone’s settings. Tap on Display.

Scroll down and toggle off Accidental touch protection.



On Asus

Asus users can find this feature inside the Advanced settings. So, you can go there and toggle it off. However, if your device is updated to Android 12 or higher, you cannot find it there.

Launch the Settings. Go to Advanced.

Toggle off Pocket mode.



Why is My Pocket Mode Turning on By Itself?

Sometimes, the pocket mode feature turns on its own. It can happen due to dirt or a mobile cover blocking the proximity sensor. So, you can do a couple of things to stop triggering the pocket mode.

Remove the protective screen or mobile cover if it’s blocking the sensor area. Check and clean around the sensor area at times.

Can’t Turn Off Pocket Mode?

If you are stuck in pocket mode, you can force reboot your phone to quickly exit from it. When this feature is turned on, your mobile won’t respond to your finger touches. So, the best option would be to force restart the device.

Keep pressing and holding the Volume Up and Power button simultaneously until the screen goes black and displays your manufacturer’s logo. (Some Android devices can be forced to restart by just pressing the Power button.)