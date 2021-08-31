How to Turn Off Pop Up Blocker

Most browsers and apps are set to block pop-ups by default. An inadvertent user can get redirected to malicious sites via pop-ups. Since they may unintentionally download an infected program or virus to your devices. To prevent these vulnerabilities, browsers treat pop-ups as spam content.

But even with these advantages, pop-up blockers can sometimes be extremely annoying. For instance, I’ve had login pages blocked all the time. Or my browser already flags the files I want to download, making me go the extra mile to ensure the security of the pages.

The most annoying of all is when the website itself blocks you as they are unable to display pop-up ads. So, I’ve decided to permanently turn off pop up blocker, and here’s my guide

What Are Pop-ups ?

Consider going to a website through a link or by entering the address. Right after the content loads, the page goes dark and a window appears in the center of the screen. That’s a pop-up.

Depending on the type of pop-up, you may need to either close this window through a cross button. Or complete a task in the pop-up itself to continue on the website.

How Do I Turn Off Pop up Blocker on Specific Sites?

Chrome

Open the site you want in Chrome. On the URL bar, click on the lock icon next to the website URL. Click on Site Settings to open a new page with settings specific to this site. Scroll down to pop-ups and redirects and click on the drop-down option. Select Allow.

Firefox

Open Firefox. At the top right, click on options represented by a Hamburger Icon. Click on Settings. In the left navigation pane, click on Privacy & Security. Scroll down to the Permissions section. Next to the Block pop-up windows option, click on Exceptions. Enter the address of the website you want to turn on pop-ups for. Click Allow. Click Save Changes.

Edge

Open the site you want in Edge. On the URL bar, click on the lock icon next to the website URL. Click on Permissions for this site. Scroll down to pop-ups and redirects and click on the drop-down option. Select Allow.

Brave

Open the site you want in Brave. On the URL bar, click on the lock icon next to the website URL. Select Site Settings. Scroll down to pop-ups and redirects and click on the drop-down option. Select Allow.

Safari

Open Safari. Go to the website by entering the address. At the top left, click on Safari and select Preferences. Click on Websites from the top navigation pane. On the left navigation pane, click on Pop-up Windows. Under the Currently Open Websites, locate the website you want to turn pop-up on for. Click Allow.

How Do I Turn Off the Pop-up Blocker on All Sites?

It’s usually not a good idea to turn off the pop-up blocker across all sites. But, it is possible to do it. Once you do this, you won’t need to toggle settings for each website you visit. You might want to check your adblocker settings too.

Chrome

Open Chrome. At the top right, click More represented by three dots. Click on Settings. Under the Privacy and Security section, click Site Settings. Scroll down to the Content section and click on Pop-ups and redirects. Under Default behavior, select Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects.

Firefox

Open Firefox. At the top right, click on options represented by a Hamburger Icon. Click on Settings. In the left navigation pane, click on Privacy & Security. Scroll down to the Permissions section. Uncheck Block pop-up windows.

Edge

Open Microsoft Edge. At the top right, click on options represented by three dots. Click on Settings. In the left navigation pane, click on Cookies and site permissions. Under the All permissions section, click on Pop-ups and redirects. Click on the Block(recommended) option to toggle it off.

Brave

Open Brave. At the top right, click on the options represented by the hamburger icon. Click on Settings. On the left navigation pane, click on Privacy and security. Under the Privacy and Security section, click on Site and Shields Settings. Under the Content section, click on Pop-ups and redirects. Click on the Blocked(recommended) option to toggle it on. The option now changes to Allowed.

Safari

Open Safari. At the top left, click on Safari and select Preferences. Click on Websites from the top navigation pane. On the left navigation pane, click on Pop-up Windows. Click on the drop-down menu beside “When visiting other websites” and change to Allow.

Chrome on Android

Open Google Chrome on your phone. Tap on the three dots on top right to bring up a list of options. Select Settings. Scroll down to Advanced Settings and select Site settings. Tap on pop-ups and redirects. Tap on Pop-ups and redirects to toggle it on.

Safari on iPhone/iPad

Tap on the Settings icon. Scroll down and select Safari. Scroll down to the General section. Tap on Block Pop-ups to toggle it off.

Should I Keep Blocking Pop-ups for All Sites?

A majority of pop-ups generally affect the browsing experience with their intrusive nature. It has gained a reputation as a source of ads and malware. But, a small fraction of websites use pop-ups to enhance the browsing experience. This could be in the form of:

Login window Pdf file viewer Image viewer Sign up for newsletters Conduct surveys Provide free resources News and notices

A majority of commercial websites are using pop-ups to increase customer visits. And also to promote their page across social media and email. Some websites even use pop-ups as part of their marketing campaign.

This means attractive deals and elusive discounts to site visitors. So, it may not be a good idea to block pop-ups for every site you visit.