How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Microsoft Teams?

The ‘read receipts’ option in Microsoft Teams provides the ability to find out who has seen the message. It is particularly useful to know the reach of your message in the group.

However, there are times you need to get rid of this feature. Turning off the Read receipts feature will immediately make you disappear from the seen list. Also, you won’t be able to check your message seen history.

Having said that, let’s head straight to our topic and know the method to turn off Read receipts in Teams.

Methods to Turn Off Read Receipts in Teams

When you decide not to let others see your whereabouts regarding the message, you can turn off the Read receipts option on Teams. Doing so will not let you, as well as the person on the other end, know whether you have seen the message or not. You can check out the steps below to learn how to turn off the read receipts option.

From Computer

Launch the Microsoft Teams. Log in if you haven’t already signed in. You need to click the three-dots in front of the Profile avatar in the top ribbon.

Then, choose the Settings option and pick Privacy from the left sidebar. Scroll down and toggle off the Read receipts button.



Note: The above method is applicable in both the web and desktop client versions.

From Phone

Open Teams. Press the Profile avatar on the upper left corner of the display screen.

Tap the Settings option.

Head to the Messaging menu and toggle off Read receipts.



After you turn the Read receipts off, the message will remain on the Tick mark. And when you hover or long-press the message, the Read by option will not display.

From Admin Center

Similarly, the Teams Group Chat administrator can turn off the Read receipts option for the entire group. Here’s how you, as an Admin, can turn the feature off.

Open Microsoft Teams Admin Center on the web browser, and input the login details. Go to Messaging policies on the left sidebar.

Now, choose the policy you want to change. Select the drop-down menu for the Read receipts option. Pick Turned off for everyone.



Ways to Check Seen Notification in Teams

First, users need to enable the Read receipts option in Teams to be able to check the seen notification. You can follow the exact same steps from the above section and, at last, toggle on the Read receipts button.

When you send a message, you will see a tick mark next to the message. Similarly, on your mobile, you can see the ‘Seen by ABC’ underneath the message. Here, ABC represents the user name. Once the recipient sees the message, the tick mark will turn into a small eye icon.

Here’s how you can check who has seen your message in a group chat.

On Computer

Open Microsoft Teams. Open the group chat. Move the cursor to the message, and you will notice the Three-dots over the message. Click it. Then, you can see Read by 1 of 3. (Here, 1 represents the number of people who have seen the message, and 3 represents the total number of recipients. It will vary as per the number who have seen the message and the total number of recipients.)

Furthermore, click Read by 1 of 3, which will display the username who has seen the message.

On Phone

Click your desired group chat on Teams. Long tap the message you want to check. Now, tap the Seen by option.

You will see two sections: Seen by and Sent to. Under the Seen by, the username who has seen the message will appear. Likely, those who are yet to read the message will appear on the Sent to segment.

Note: It is necessary that everyone in the group chat need to turn on the Read receipts option for the message to be considered as Read.

FAQs

Why is the Read Receipts Feature Not Working in Teams?

Usually, the problem with the Read receipts function appears due to an error in the cache file. When the cache file of Teams gets corrupted, it can bring on various troubles, including the Read receipts feature not working as well. In that case, you can clear the cache files from the computer to resolve the issue.

First, close Microsoft Teams. Click the ^ icon on the taskbar, right-click Teams, and select Quit.

Now, press the Windows key + R button, type %appdata%/Microsoft/Teams , and hit the Enter key. Double-click the Cache folder.

Select everything in the folder by pressing CTRL + A buttons. Then, press Delete.



Alternatively, you need to clear the browsing data and cookies if you are using the Web Client version. We will provide the steps to try on Google Chrome as a reference.