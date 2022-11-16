Although restriction mode is a fruitful feature to hide mature content, you may still want to disable it for different reasons. For instance, after enabling this feature you are unable to see some of the content from your favorite channels.

YouTube won’t recommend videos on the home screen that are age-restricted by the creators and contain inappropriate language. If you are planning to turn off restricted mode, YouTube has the option to simply turn off the restricted mode and enjoy all types of content without any limitations.

What is a Restricted Mode on YouTube?

Restricted mode helps to limit the explicit content on a user’s device when it’s turned on. This feature can be useful when you want your kids to watch YouTube content and don’t want them to see the unnecessary recommendation. Similarly, many institutions enable this feature within their network.

As YouTube suggests the feature is not 100 % accurate and may display explicit content without caution. Nevertheless, if you are fine viewing mature and age-restricted content, you can turn off this feature.

How to Turn Off Restricted Mode on YouTube Mobile?

As previously mentioned, if you are fine watching explicit content, you can quickly turn off this restricted mode anytime. Follow the below steps to turn it off from your mobile device.

On Android/iPhone

Open the YouTube app. Tap on your Profile at the top right corner.

Go to Settings.

Tap on General.

Now, toggle off the Restricted mode.



On Mobile Browser

Some users also prefer to browse YouTube using a mobile browser. So, if you are one of them, here are the steps for you to turn off restricted mode.

Open the mobile browser. Then, open YouTube. Tap on the top-right corner to open your Profile.

Click on Settings.

Tap on Account.

Then, toggle off the Restricted mode.



On Desktop Browser

Similarly, if you are someone who mostly uses YouTube using a desktop browser, it also has the option to disable restricted mode anytime you want. The steps are also quite similar like you do on mobile. Here’s how you can do it on a desktop.

Open YouTube. Tap on your profile settings or tap on Three-dots.

Then, click on Restricted Mode. And toggle it off.



On Android TV

The rise of Android TV has grown year by year. With that, most users also prefer to watch YouTube via their TV. So, if you want to turn off restricted mode to watch all types of content without any restrictions, here’s how you can do it.

Open YouTube on your TV. Using your Remote: Open the side menu and go to settings.

Then, tap on Restricted mode. Next, on the right side. Select Off to disable restricted mode.



How to Disable Restricted Mode on YouTube as a Network Admin?

If you are a network admin of an organization/institution, you can control the YouTube level of restrictions using Google Workspace. However, you must sign in using your organization account to make changes.