With shortcuts, you can create different personal automation, like changing the charging sound of an iPhone, changing app icons, and so on. However, it will notify you with a pop-up message every time you use the apps.

Also, your shortcut app notifications start piling up every time you use the app’s automation. However, turning off shortcut notifications is challenging because there is no simple way to do so. Nonetheless, we have come up with a different approach for turning off notifications without deactivating the automation. So, let’s get started.

How to Turn Off Shortcut Notifications?

Apple hasn’t given the in-built feature to simply turn off shortcut notifications due to its privacy policy. However, we have found a couple of methods that you can try to get rid of annoying pop-up notifications.

Toggle Off Shortcut Notifications

The first method is toggling off its shortcut. However, there’s no straightforward way to do so because you need to go to screen time settings and disable it. Disabling the shortcut app may stop pushing the notifications. Here are the steps to toggle it off.

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Scroll down and Go to Screen time. Now tap on See all activity. (You need to turn on your screen time if it’s off.)

Scroll down to the bottom, and under the Notifications, you will see shortcut apps. (If in case you didn’t find it there, tap show more)

You will see the time duration of the apps. (You can’t directly go inside the shortcut notification settings. So, you need to scroll up, and under the screen time section) First slide Left and then slide Right in the graph.

And now, Scroll down and Tap on Shortcuts.

Then, toggle off Allow Notifications.



Disable Notify When Run

This is probably the most straightforward way to turn off notifications, among other methods. You are likely to get banner notifications when you open a certain app. For that, you can simply disable the feature called notify when run to prevent notification.

Open the shortcut app. Navigate to Automation and tap on your app’s automation that keeps popping-up notifications.

Now, toggle off Ask Before Running and Notify When Run. Then, tap Done.



Create New Automation to Stop Notification

Just like you create a new automation to change the app’s icon, charging sound, and so on, you can create a new automation to stop its notifications. Follow the below steps to do so.