Subtitles are saviors when we want to understand a movie or a show better. However, sometimes the same subtitles on your screen can distract you or might give you spoilers as well. Regardless of the cause, we have got you covered if you no longer want the subtitles.

Normally, the subtitles are off by default. But you can also manually turn them off on various devices.

How to Turn Off Subtitles on HBO Max

HBO max is available on the web as well as in the application form. Even if it’s not accessible on certain devices, you can mirror it using the device that already has this streaming service.

Before you get into the steps, make sure to log into your HBO Max account.

On PC

If you use Windows or Mac, follow these steps to turn off captions on your HBO Max videos.

On Application

Open HBO Max App. Click the Video you want to watch. Move the cursor on your video to make the menu appear. While streaming, tap the screen. Tap on the Speech Bubble/CC icon.

If a tab appears, select Off under the Subtitles section.

Press the Cross (X) button to close the tab.

This works for both HBO max on the web and HBO max app. Even though the HBO Max application is unavailable, you can still use this app on MacBook or even Apple TV.

On Website

Select the show you want to watch from the HBO Max website and click it. Click on the CC icon. Tap on the OFF option.

You can also tap on Settings, and under Subtitles, click the Off option. Press the Cross (X) button on the caption tab and play the video.

On Smart TV

You can use the following steps if you use Sony, LG, and other smart TV to stream shows on HBO Max. If you want to turn off captions from your TV so you won’t have to turn them off every time it adds a caption automatically, you can disable it from the settings. Here’s what you can do for most TV.

Open your TV. Go to Settings using the remote. Navigate Accessibility and go to Caption Settings. Turn Off the Caption.



Now, follow these steps to turn off the subtitles on HBO Max.

Using your TV remote navigate HBO Max. Press on the OK/Select button to pause the video. Press the Up button and tap on the CC/Speech Bubble icon. Go to Subtitles and select Off.

On Mobile Phones

Open HBO Max. Select the Show/Movie you want to watch. Tap on it and play the video. While streaming, tap the screen. Click on the CC/Speech bubble icon and turn off the subtitles under Closed Caption.

Tap on the Save option.

If you want to customize the subtitles option further, you will have to use HBO Max on the web, as the options on the application for the phone are limited.

On Roku Device

Roku is a device solely made for streaming shows and movies. Here’s how you can use its remote to turn the subtitles off.

Open HBO Max. Play the video and press the Play/Pause button on your remote. Press the * button. Select “Closed Captioning” and press the OFF option.



To disable Closed captioning from the system, follow the steps below.

Open your device. Press the down arrow until you find Settings. Select Accessibility/Caption and press on Captions mode.

Press OK/Select and press the OFF option.





On Xbox and PlayStation

With the help of your controller, you can easily turn the captions off if you use gaming devices like Xbox or PlayStation. Follow the steps below to do it.

Open HBO Max. Stream the show you want to watch. Press the Down Arrow. Press the same button again and select CC/Speech Bubble icon. Press the side button to select OFF under Closed Captions and press the A button.

Press the B button and continue watching the video.

No matter what device you use, the steps to turn off subtitles on HBO Max are almost the same everywhere.

On Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the most used devices to stream HBO Max. Here’s how you can turn off subtitles on this device.