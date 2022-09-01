How to Turn off Tablet Mode on Windows

With the tablet mode, the 2-in-1 convertible laptops make it touch-friendly and easier to use the device without a mouse/keyboard, much like an actual tablet. However, enabling tablet mode on a normal laptop may not be useful, as most things are done using gestures and tapping on the screen.

So, if you have been using a laptop running on Windows 10 and are stuck in tablet mode, you might want to revert to desktop mode.

Now, without further delay, let’s get into the article to learn various ways to turn off tablet mode on your device.

How to Turn off Tablet Mode in Windows 10?

Even if you don’t have a convertible laptop, you can still replicate tablet mode if your device runs on Windows 10.

To disable the table mode, you can go through the following methods.

Using the Action Center

You can open the Action Center to quickly turn off the tablet mode on your device.

Here’s how to do it.

Click the Action Center (looks like a chat bubble) at the lower-right end of the taskbar. Alternatively, you can use the shortcut key Windows + A to bring up the Action Center. Look for the Tablet mode. If you don’t see it, click Expand to reveal all the options. Click to turn it off.



Using the Settings App

If you don’t find the tablet mode option in the Action Center or it’s greyed out, you can disable it in the Settings app.

Click/Tap the Start Menu icon in the bottom left corner and select the gear icon above it to launch the Settings app. Click the System option. Now, in the left sidebar, select Tablet. On the right pane, click Change additional tablet settings under the Tablet section. Toggle off the button below the Tablet Mode.

On some devices, you may see a different option, like Make Windows more touch-friendly when using your device as a tablet. Toggle off the button below it.

To permanently disable tablet mode on your device, configure the following settings in the Tablet section. When I sign in : Never use tablet mode

: Never use tablet mode When I use this device as a tablet: Don’t switch to tablet mode The settings may vary slightly according to your device, configure them accordingly under the Table Mode/ Tablet section.



Using the Registry Editor

If you are still stuck on tablet mode, even after disabling it in the Settings app, you can forcefully make some changes in the registry editor to disable it. However, don’t forget to back up registry before making any changes to the registry values.

You can do it as follows.

Tap or click on the search icon in the taskbar. Type regedit to open the registry editor. Expand each dropdown and navigate to the path below.

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\ImmersiveShell

Alternatively, you can copy and paste the above path into the registry address bar. Now, in the right pane, open the TabletMode registry.

Set the Value data to 1. Also, make sure the Base is set to Hexadecimal. Click OK to confirm.

How to Turn off Tablet Mode in Windows 11?

Since Windows 11 doesn’t have a built-in tablet mode as of now, you won’t find any settings to turn it off.

However, if you use a 2-in-1 laptop with a touchscreen, tablet mode is enabled automatically when you detach the keyboard from the display or rotate the display.

So, if you are stuck in tablet mode running on Windows 11, ensure the keyboard is attached properly to the display to disable the tablet mode.

How to Turn off Tablet Mode in Chromebook?

To turn off tablet mode in Chromebook, you just re-attach the keyboard, which should turn off the tablet mode by default. Alternatively, you can connect a mouse to revert it to desktop mode.

How to Turn off Tablet Mode in Google Chrome?

Google Chrome automatically switches to tablet mode while using a convertible touchscreen laptop.

To disable the tablet mode on it,

Open a new tab in Google Chrome. Type chrome://flags into the address URL bar and press Enter. Search for touch ui layout and select the Disabled option by expanding the dropdown next to it.

Also, search for and disable the webui tab strip flag. Relaunch Chrome and check if the tablet mode is turned off now.

Related Questions

How to Fix the Touch Keyboard Popping up Automatically Even after Turning off the Tablet Mode?

If you use a convertible laptop with a touchscreen, the on-screen keyboard appears by default whenever you enter a text field.

However, if the keyboard appears even after turning off the tablet mode, you can disable it as follows.