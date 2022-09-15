While looking up something on Google, the Autocomplete feature makes it easy to find targeted information quickly by predicting your searches. These searches are based on what’s most trending. But, they aren’t always accurate and sometimes even downright inappropriate.

If you’re having a similar situation, there’s a way you can easily turn off these trending searches on Google Autocomplete. The steps to do so vary depending on the device or the platform you’re using.

How to Turn Off Trending Searches on Google Autocomplete?

It’s worth noting that you can turn off trending searches on Google through a browser and a separate Google search app as well. Here’s how you can turn off these types of Google searches on various devices:

On Mobile

The following steps to turn off these searches are the same on both Android and iPhone:

On the Google app, tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner. Then, go to Settings and then General.

Disable the Autocomplete with trending searches option.



If you don’t use the Google app, you can turn it off using a web browser on your mobile. Here’s how you can do it:

Open any browser like Chrome or Safari. Then, visit Google.com. From the top-left corner, tap on Menu and then go to Settings.

Below the option that says Autocomplete with trending searches, tap on Do not show popular searches.



On PC

The steps are more or less the same on your PC. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open Google on any browser. Check the menu at the bottom of the screen. You can notice Settings here in the gray-colored font. Click on it and go to Search Settings. Doing so will open a new page full of options.



If you’re on the Chrome browser and don’t see the Settings in the bottom section, click on the Settings next to your profile picture. Then, go to See All Settings from the Quick Settings.

Here, check the Auto-complete with trending searches section. Below it, select the option that says Do not show popular searches.



How to Turn Off Related Searches on Google?

Besides the popular searches, Google can also show you searches based on your search history. This can happen even if you’re signed out or using Incognito mode. If you don’t prefer it due to privacy reasons, you can simply turn it off by following these methods:

On Android

Launch the Google app and then tap on your profile icon from the top-right corner. Go to Settings and then General.

Tap on Signed-out Search Customization and then turn it off.



On iPhone

There’s no Search Customization option when using the Google app on the iPhone. However, you can turn this on using any browser. Firstly, go to Google.com on a browser like Safari. Then, follow these steps.

Tap on the three horizontal lines on the left to open the menu. Go to Settings.

Tap on the Manage option beside the Search History option. Slide the toggle back to turn off Search Customisation.



On PC