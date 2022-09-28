How to Turn Off Voice on Roku TV?

Although Roku’s screen reader feature enhances your streaming experience, the narrating actor’s voice may not be pleasing to you. Sometimes, it might have also been accidentally turned on. During such instances, you might want to turn off the voice on your Roku.

Well, you can easily disable it with or without your Roku remote from the settings. Moreover, you can also turn it off from the playback control. So, without further ado, let’s get started on how to do it.

How to Turn Off Voice on Roku TV?

The simplest way to turn off voice on your Roku TV is by pressing the Asterisk button on your Roku remote Four times simultaneously. However, if you are unable to disable it with your remote, you can check out other ways below. 

From Settings

The Audio Guide feature on Roku is now named Screen Reader. Therefore, you can locate it on your Roku accessibility settings and disable it. Here are the steps for it. 

  1. On your Roku remote, press Home button
    Press-Home-button-on-Roku
  2. Then, scroll down and select Settings > Accessibility 
    Roku-Settings-Accessibility
  3. Locate Screen Reader 
    Turn-off-Screen-Reader
  4. Choose Off option to turn it off

From Playback controls 

Some streaming services, like Hulu, Amazon, etc., support the audio description feature. So, if you are watching a video with an audio description on, you might have to disable it from the video playback controls. Check out the steps for it below.

On Hulu

  1. Open Hulu on Roku 
  2. Play any video 
  3. Press Up button to see playback controls
    Up-button-on-Roku
  4. Then, click on Settings 
  5. Under Audio Language, choose English only

On Netflix 

  1. On your Roku, launch Netflix and play a video
  2. To see playback control, press Up button on your remote
    Up-button-on-Roku
  3. Choose Audio & Subtitles
  4. Under Audio, select a language without Audio Description written next to it
    Netflix-Roku-Audio-Description-Off

On Disney Plus

  1. On your Roku remote, press the Asterisk button during Disney Plus video playback
    Press-Asterisk-button-on-Roku
  2. Then, on Audio Track, choose the language without Audio Description written next to it using right and left remote button
    Turn-off-audio-description

How to Turn Off Voice on Roku Without a Remote?

Fortunately, Roku has a smart app with a virtual remote you can use to turn off Voice. But, this works only if both your devices are paired and connected over the same Wi-Fi. The steps for disabling the screen reader are similar to using a physical remote. Here are the steps for it.

  1. Firstly, you must check if your smartphone and Roku device are on the same WiFi network.
  2. Open Roku app and go to the Remote tab from the tab
  3. On the remote screen, tap on the Asterisk icon four times
    Roku-app-remote-tap-on-Asterisk
  4. If it does not turn off, you can tap on Home icon
    Press-Home-button-on-Roku-app-remote
  5. Using the down button, select Settings
    Roku-Settings
  6. Choose Accessibility > Screen Reader
    Turn-off-Screen-Reader
  7. Tap on Off option to turn it off

Related Questions 

Why Won’t My Roku Voice Turn Off? 

Your Roku voice won’t turn off if you stream videos with the audio description. So, to completely disable Voice narrating on your Roku, you must turn off both the audio description and screen reader. You can perform a system restart on your Roku device to refresh the changes in settings. 

Are Screen Reader and Audio Description on Roku the Same? 

Basically, Screen Reader on Roku device is a voice narration of on-screen menus that help visually impaired people navigate through the Roku Interface. In contrast, Audio description is the detailed narration of video content. 

Related Posts

