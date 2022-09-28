Although Roku’s screen reader feature enhances your streaming experience, the narrating actor’s voice may not be pleasing to you. Sometimes, it might have also been accidentally turned on. During such instances, you might want to turn off the voice on your Roku.

Well, you can easily disable it with or without your Roku remote from the settings. Moreover, you can also turn it off from the playback control. So, without further ado, let’s get started on how to do it.

How to Turn Off Voice on Roku TV?

The simplest way to turn off voice on your Roku TV is by pressing the Asterisk button on your Roku remote Four times simultaneously. However, if you are unable to disable it with your remote, you can check out other ways below.

From Settings

The Audio Guide feature on Roku is now named Screen Reader. Therefore, you can locate it on your Roku accessibility settings and disable it. Here are the steps for it.

On your Roku remote, press Home button

Then, scroll down and select Settings > Accessibility

Locate Screen Reader

Choose Off option to turn it off

From Playback controls

Some streaming services, like Hulu, Amazon, etc., support the audio description feature. So, if you are watching a video with an audio description on, you might have to disable it from the video playback controls. Check out the steps for it below.

On Hulu

Open Hulu on Roku Play any video Press Up button to see playback controls

Then, click on Settings Under Audio Language, choose English only

On Netflix

On your Roku, launch Netflix and play a video To see playback control, press Up button on your remote

Choose Audio & Subtitles Under Audio, select a language without Audio Description written next to it



On Disney Plus

On your Roku remote, press the Asterisk button during Disney Plus video playback

Then, on Audio Track, choose the language without Audio Description written next to it using right and left remote button



How to Turn Off Voice on Roku Without a Remote?

Fortunately, Roku has a smart app with a virtual remote you can use to turn off Voice. But, this works only if both your devices are paired and connected over the same Wi-Fi. The steps for disabling the screen reader are similar to using a physical remote. Here are the steps for it.

Firstly, you must check if your smartphone and Roku device are on the same WiFi network. Open Roku app and go to the Remote tab from the tab On the remote screen, tap on the Asterisk icon four times

If it does not turn off, you can tap on Home icon

Using the down button, select Settings

Choose Accessibility > Screen Reader

Tap on Off option to turn it off

Related Questions

Why Won’t My Roku Voice Turn Off?

Your Roku voice won’t turn off if you stream videos with the audio description. So, to completely disable Voice narrating on your Roku, you must turn off both the audio description and screen reader. You can perform a system restart on your Roku device to refresh the changes in settings.

Are Screen Reader and Audio Description on Roku the Same?

Basically, Screen Reader on Roku device is a voice narration of on-screen menus that help visually impaired people navigate through the Roku Interface. In contrast, Audio description is the detailed narration of video content.