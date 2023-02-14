How-to-Turn-Off-Voice-on-Vizio-TV

When the Voice/TalkBack feature is activated on your Vizio TV, it not only narrates the name of the Menu and Settings but also reads out the closed captions of movies and TV shows. This feature is useful for people with visual impairments, but it can be a nuisance for other people.

If your TV has TalkBack enabled, it is possible that you have accidentally long-pressed the PIC button on your TV remote. Luckily, you can disable the feature using the same button. In case your remote does not feature this button, you can give a voice command or use the accessibility settings to turn it off.

Using the PIC Button

If your Vizio TV remote has a PIC button, you can simply turn off the TalkBack feature using this button.

Locate the PIC button on your remote. It generally lies in the lower left corner of the keypad section.

Point the remote towards your TV. Keep pressing the PIC button till you see a TalkBack disabled message on the TV screen.

Using Voice Commands

You can also give a voice command to your Vizio TV to disable TalkBack. However, only a Vizio voice remote incorporates this feature.

Keep pressing the Voice button on your voice remote.

While you are still pressing it, say “Disable TalkBack.” It will now disable the feature.

Using the Built-in TV Settings

You can similarly disable the TalkBack feature from the built-in TV settings. It is applicable to almost all the Vizio TV models available today in the market.

Press the Menu button on your Vizio remote.

On the menu window, go down and choose System. Then tap Accessibility on the next screen. In some TV models, you can directly access the Accessibility option without having to enter the System menu. Please check if that’s the case.

Select Talk Back and turn it Off.



Tip: If the above methods did not work for you, you can try restarting your TV. Sometimes, the temporary cache on TV prevents the changes from being applied. Restarting will help flush the memory and the changes would be applied on the next restart.

Further, you could also try resetting the TV. Since the TalkBack feature is not enabled by default, a factory reset will disable it. Simply tap the Menu button on your remote. Then go to System > Reset & Admin > Reset to Factory Settings > Reset to complete the reset. You can also refer to this article on the best ways to reset Vizio TV.