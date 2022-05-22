The Apple Watch is a convenient device for quick and easy access to your important tasks and apps. But, sometimes, features like Zoom can interfere with the display.

Having the display zoomed in can help you view some apps more clearly, but it has some downsides too. Additionally, some exclusive features may not work properly while having the Apple watch zoomed in.

You can avoid such minor issues by simply zooming out on your Apple Watch. So, without further ado, let’s get into how we can adjust the Zoom settings on your Apple Watch.

How to Unzoom Apple Watch

It’s fairly easy to zoom in and out on your Apple watch. You can simply double-tap on the screen with two fingers to zoom in or zoom out on your Apple Watch.

If you want to zoom out even more, you can rotate the Digital Crown when the main display in Grid View is on.

How to Turn Off Zoom on Apple Watch

If you’re not a fan of having to zoom out on your Apple Watch constantly, you can disable the feature from your settings entirely. Here’s how you can do it:

Launch the Watch app on the iPhone. Scroll down and go to Accessibility. Select Zoom and then slide the toggle to turn it off.



Below the setting, you can also reduce the Maximum Zoom level to not have the Apple Watch display too zoomed in.

Note: The settings above are the same for all The settings above are the same for all Apple Watch Series , from Apple Watch 3 to Apple 6.

How to Control the Zoom Feature on Apple Watch

Besides the simple zoom-in and-out motions, you can also do more on your Apple Watch. To move around the many apps and widgets, you browse through them by dragging on the screen with your two fingers.

Suppose you want to adjust the magnification on your Apple Watch, double-tap and hold with both fingers and drag up or down. If you want to limit magnification, you can reduce the Maximum Zoom Level slider from the settings on the Watch app on your iPhone.

How to Fix Apple Watch Stuck on Zoom

If your Apple Watch is stuck and won’t zoom out, firstly, try turning the Zoom option on or off. Resetting the option can help make your Apple Watch zoom out again. You can follow our steps above to turn the Zoom feature on/off.

Besides that, you can also try restarting your Apple Watch. Here’s how you can do it:

Hold down the side button of your Apple Watch until you notice the Power Off option. Slide the Power Off option. Hold down the side button again until you can view the Apple logo to turn on your Apple Watch.



Lastly, if you have the Maximum Zoom Level slider set to maximum, your display on the Apple Watch will stay zoomed in. So, we recommend making sure this level is set to low on your Settings.

How to Reduce Font Size on Apple Watch

If you’ve followed the steps above to turn off Zoom on your Apple Watch, but the large font size is bothering you, you can reduce it easily. Here are some steps you can take:

On your Apple Watch, tap on the Digital Crown to view all apps. Then, go to Settings. Tap on Display and Brightness. Now, select the Text Size option.

You can now view the text slider to adjust the font size according to your preference. You can also view a preview of the selected font sizes. Set it to your liking by turning the Digital Crown.



To confirm all your changes, hold the Digital Crown button.