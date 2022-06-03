How to Turn on Bluetooth on Windows 11

Bluetooth can do more than just connect your hands-free headset to your phone.

It has been a bliss for wireless nerds like us. You can hook up your Bluetooth peripherals to a PC, laptop, or even tablet. You can control a smart home system or transfer files between devices, or maybe pair a Bluetooth controller with your device to enjoy your favorite game.

But, with the release of Windows 11, is connecting Bluetooth to your PC the same, or is there an update you should be aware of?

Below, we’ve outlined a couple of methods for connecting devices via Bluetooth in Windows 11.

Does Windows 11 Support Bluetooth?

Yes, Windows 11 does indeed support Bluetooth. To make use of Bluetooth functionality, make sure that your device has a Bluetooth module and that it is enabled.

How to Connect Bluetooth in Windows 11

Using the Quick Settings Menu

The quick and easy method to access your Bluetooth device control is by going to the Quick Settings menu.

You can access the Quick Settings menu by clicking on the area of a taskbar that is just left of the date and time.

Clicking on Quick Settings opens a panel that has access to Bluetooth controls. The rectangular panel to control Bluetooth has a white color while the Bluetooth is turned off.



Click on the panel once and it will turn blue, indicating that Bluetooth has been turned on.

Using Windows Settings

You can also use Windows Settings to turn on Bluetooth on your device.

Please follow these steps:

Launch Settings (Shortcut: Win + I) Click on Bluetooth & Devices Toggle Bluetooth to On



Why Is Bluetooth Not Showing in Device Manager?

If your Bluetooth device is not showing in Device Manager, please try the Windows Troubleshooter. Please follow these steps to run the troubleshooter:

Press Win + R and type in msdt.exe – id DeviceDiagnostic On the Troubleshooter window, click Next

Wait for the process to be over. If the troubleshooter detected any problems, click on Apply this fix

Hopefully, you’d now be able to see your Bluetooth device in Device Manager. If this, however, did not solve your issue, we recommend following our article on Bluetooth troubleshooting in Windows 11.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Is the Bluetooth Icon on Windows 11?

You can generally find the Bluetooth icon on Windows 11 in the Quick Settings panel. To access it, click on the area next to Date and Time in the taskbar.

However, if you’ve brought up the Quick Settings panel and don’t see the Bluetooth icon, you can add it. To do so, please follow these steps:

On the Quick Settings panel, click on Edit icon

In the next panel, click on Add

Select Bluetooth from the menu

Click on Done

Tip: You can rearrange the configuration of panels in Quick Settings by dragging and dropping.

How Do I Reinstall Bluetooth Drivers Windows 11?

If you need to reinstall Bluetooth drivers in Windows 11, you can do so from the Device Manager.

Press Win + R and type devmgmt.msc In the Device manager window, click on and expand Bluetooth Right-click on your Bluetooth device and select Uninstall device and click on Uninstall

Right-click on your device and select Scan for Hardware Changes

Does Every Pc Have Bluetooth?

While most modern laptops and tablets come with a built-in Bluetooth device, this isn’t always the case for desktop PCs. Please refer to the manufacturer and user manual of your device to ascertain that your device came with a Bluetooth device.