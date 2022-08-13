Constant alerts and notifications are distracting when you’re on an important document and/or task. So to minimize these diversions, mac has offered its user the ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature.

The Do Not Disturb option requests the system to accept notifications and alerts in the background. This way, you are not disturbed by any pop-up messages when this feature is turned on. But still, these notifications are stored in the notification center. So, if you want to, you can view them at a later date/time.

Therefore, if you’d like to know more about the Do Not Disturb feature and learn how to enable/disable it, you’ve arrived at a perfect place. Continue this guide until the end to understand all and everything there is to know about your mac’s Do Not Disturb option.

How to Turn on Do Not Disturb on Mac?

There are a few different ways to enable the Do Not Disturb on a mac computer. There’s one way to directly do so from the desktop screen and there’s another way to dive deep into the system preferences to further customize this feature for you. Nevertheless, all the ways to do so are listed below.

Through the Menu Bar

The easiest method of them all; you can turn on Do Not Disturb through the menu bar on your desktop screen. With only a few clicks, you can enable/disable this feature as per your requirement.

Here is the exact way to do so:

From the desktop screen, click on the menu bar’s control center. On the top right of your control center, you’ll see either Focus or Do Not Disturb.

Click on it to enable the Do Not Disturb Feature.

If you click it once more, you’ll get additional options to enable Do Not Disturb For 1 hour or Until this evening.

You can choose to select any one of these or ignore both of them entirely.



Through the System Preferences

The System Preferences also offers you the option to enable or disable the Do Not Disturb feature. The steps are relatively simple and straightforward, and these are the exact ways to do so:

Click on the Apple Menu bar. Select System Preferences. Go to Notifications & Focus. Select Do Not Disturb from the left panel. Navigate to the Focus tab. Toggle on Do Not Disturb.



Through the Touch Bar

If you use a Macbook Pro model with a built-in touch bar, you can enable/disable Do Not Disturb from there as well. However, for this, you first have to customize the control strips from the System Preferences. And after all, is in place, you can turn on Do Not Disturb with only a touch.

So, for this,

Click on the Apple Menu bar. Select System Preferences. Go to Keyboard. Click on Customize Control Strip.

Now, drag the Do Not Disturb icon from the screen to the touch bar. Close this window. Then, click the arrow sign on your touch bar to expand the control strip. Touch the Do Not Disturb icon to enable it.

How to Schedule Automatic Do Not Disturb on Mac?

For users who frequently like to turn on Do Not Disturb, macOS has provided a way for you to set a schedule to automatically enable/disable this feature. So, if you’re during office hours or looking forward to an important presentation, you can request your computer to turn on/off this option automatically at a set time and days of the week. To do this,

Click on the Apple Menu bar. Select System Preferences. Go to Notifications & Focus. Select Do Not Disturb from the left panel. Navigate to the Focus tab. Here, click on the ‘+’ sign below Turn On Automatically. You’ll get options to Add Time-Based Automation, Add Location-Based Automation, and Add App-Based Automation.

Select one or multiple of these options to set a schedule according to your preferences. Now, back on the Turn On Automatically section, mark the schedule options that you selected to enable Automatic Do Not Disturb.

However, for older macs, the process of setting an automatic schedule is somewhat different. Here are the steps: