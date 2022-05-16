How to Turn On/Off Low Data Mode on iPhone and Android

If you’re not having a good experience with your data, chances are your phone is on Low Data Mode. Normally, this option helps to restrict excess data usage from the background, saving you some data costs.

But if you want to surf the web properly without restrictions and lags, you can turn off the Low Data Mode anytime. Let’s look at how you can do that exactly.

What Happens When I Turn Off Low Data Mode?

When you turn off Low Data mode, you’ll release your data plan from any restrictions. So, you’ll have a smoother experience using your data. Specifically, here are some changes that’ll take effect:

Your pending installations in the App Store will continue.

Audio and video calls are less likely to lag or freeze.

Online content, like photos and videos, will load instantly.

You’ll have a lag-free experience while playing games.

Your automatic backups will continue.

How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone and iPad?

Turning off Low Data Mode on the iPhone is effortless. You can turn off Low Data Mode for both Wi-Fi and Cellular Data separately. Here’s how you can do it on both the iPhone and an iPad:

Wi-Fi settings

Go to Settings. Select Wi-Fi. Tap on your current Wi-Fi. Scroll down and you’ll notice the Low Data mode.

Slide the toggle to turn it off.

Cellular options

Go to Settings. Tap on Cellular. Go to Cellular Data Options. Slide the toggle to turn off the Low Data Mode option.



How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on Android?

If you’re an Android phone user, you’ll notice the Data Saver option instead of Low Data mode. Additionally, you might also notice a slight difference in some settings depending on your phone’s brand.

Usually, you can find the Low Data mode easily from the Quick Panel by swiping it down on your home screen. However, if you can’t find it from the notification tray, you can follow these steps to turn off Low Data mode.

On Samsung

Go to Settings. Tap on Connections. Go to Data Usage and tap on Data Saver. Slide the toggle to turn it off.



On Xiaomi

Meanwhile, we found slightly different settings on the Xiaomi phone.

Go to Settings. Open the Apps list. Go to Manage Apps.

Select any desired app that you want to turn off the low data mode for. Scroll down and go to Restrict Data Usage.

Unselect Wi-Fi and Mobile Data options.



If you want to allow background data as well, you can go back to the app and tap on Data Usage. Scroll down and slide the toggle to turn on the Background data option.

On One Plus

To turn off the low data mode on One Plus devices, follow the process below:

Go to Settings. Tap on Wi-Fi & Network. Tap on Sim & Network Settings. Go to Data Saver and slide the toggle off.



How to turn off Low Data Mode for hotspot?

If you’re connected to someone’s hotspot, it’s the same as being connected to a Wi-Fi network. So, you can simply follow our methods above to turn off the Low Data mode for Wi-Fi.

Related Questions

How can I make my data faster?

If turning off Low Data mode is still causing lags while surfing the web, here are some solutions you can try.

Restrict data for all other apps except the one you’re currently using.

Renew your data plan.

Reset your cellular data.

Restart apps.

Restart your phone.

What is Data Roaming? Should I turn it off?

Data Roaming is when your carrier connects to another network when you’re traveling abroad. Although it may not always be the case, data roaming can sometimes increase your data costs significantly. So, you can always turn off data roaming in such cases. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings. Tap on Cellular. Select Cellular Data Options.

Turn off Data Roaming.



The excess costs of data roaming can depend on the carrier, your phone, and your current location. But in a nutshell, your data fees will increase depending on how much MB data you’re using.

If you want affordable data plans, you can contact your carrier’s Customer Care and purchase any available data packages.

You can also turn off your cellular data option entirely if you do not need it. Alternatively, you can get the local SIM card of your current location and save some data costs.