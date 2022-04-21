How to Turn on Performance Mode in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the top battle royale games on the market. And one of the key selling points of the game is that it is optimized for even the low spec PCs.

However, since the game puts almost a hundred players on the same giant map, the low spec PCs may face some FPS drop.

Epic Games has now come up with a solution. They now have a performance mode you can turn on through the game settings. The performance mode is ideal for those who do not want to sacrifice precious FPS.

The mode is focused on players with low spec PC, hence only available on the PC version of the game.

Performance Mode on Fortnite

In layman’s terms, performance mode decreases the load on your computer (GPU and CPU) and gives you more FPS. You can also delete high-resolution files to make space on your PC and not affect your game, thanks to the performance mode.

The mode decreases or turns off the textures and other graphics-stressing features in the game. Even if you are running the game in low settings, turning on the performance mode can give you a slightly higher FPS.

Turning on the Performance Mode on Fortnite

You can easily go to the settings and turn on the performance mode on Fortnite.

Launch Epic Games, login, and launch Fortnite. Go to menu and settings from the top right of the screen. Find “Rendering Mode” under Video settings.

Set the mode to Performance Mode. Restart and play the game to find the FPS increase.

Turning on the performance mode can dramatically enhance your FPS. For instance, a PC with an i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 620 gives an average of 24 FPS without the performance mode. But the FPS increases to an average of 61 FPS with the setting turned on.

Hence, turning on the performance mode can be beneficial even though it sacrifices some of the textures for a higher FPS.

Delete High-Resolution Textures in Fortnite

You can also delete the high-resolution texture files after turning on the performance mode to save space on your system.

Launch Epic Games launcher. Steer to your Library and find Fortnite on the list. Hit the dotted button below the game and open Options.

Unselect the “High-Resolution Textures” and hit the Apply button.

Doing so can save up a lot of space as the texture files take up closely half of the total storage allocated to Fortnite. Hopefully, you can now turn on the performance mode on Fortnite and run the game on higher FPS.