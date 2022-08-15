A damaged or lost remote could be a stumbling block for the streaming experience on your Roku TV, especially when you can’t wait until a new remote to watch a show.

Luckily, during times like these, a power button on your Roku TV comes in handy. This is also the common and traditional way to turn on the TV. Besides, there are several methods you can use to turn on your Roku TV without a remote.

How to Turn on Roku TV Without Remote?

The Roku app is also one of the simplest ways to turn on your TV. This will also save your cost as you can access several control functions similar to a physical remote. Moreover, you can find out other methods to turn on/off your Roku TV below.

Using Power Button on the TV

If your Roku TV remote is damaged or lost, you can use the traditional way to turn on the TV. You can simply press the in-built power button to turn on the TV. It is the most convenient way of turning on a TV. Some models might have basic volume/channel functions with the power button. At the same time, others might have just a power button.

Since there are hundreds of models of Roku TV, the power button on your TV might be situated in different places depending on the model. For Instance, on your TCL Roku TV, you can find the power button at the center, underneath your TV. Or, some might have a power button at the back of the TV.

Note: You can also use the traditional method to turn off your Roku TV. You can press and hold the power button until powering off appears on your screen to turn off. Similarly, you can also press the power button and select Turn off the TV from the menu. You can wait until it turns off your Roku TV.

Using the Roku TV App

Another way to turn on your Roku TV is by using the Roku app on your mobile. A remote option on the Roku app allows you to control the functions. So, even if you don’t have a TV remote, you can use the app as a control center for your Roku TV. The buttons function the same as your original Roku TV remote.

You can control several functions like Play/ Pause, Microphone, Options, Keyboard, Channels, Guide, and Private. You can also give voice commands using Voice Search. It has Arrow and OK buttons like a physical remote.

But, this method is handy only if you have already connected the app with your Roku Device. So, if you haven’t, you can pair the device with the given steps below. It might be convenient to use several remote functions. You must note that while pairing, both devices must be running and connected to the same network.

Check out the steps given below.

Pair Roku App With TV

Download the Roku TV app from the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your phone Then, turn on your TV using the power button Connect your phone and Roku TV to the same Wi-Fi network On your Roku app, go to Devices and pair it with your Roku TV

Use App to Turn on the TV

Open the Roku app on your phone and go to the Remote tab at the bottom left Then, press the Power button

Using Universal Remote

If you’ve lost or damaged the Roku TV remote, you can use other TV remotes as an alternative for turning on the TV. Since Roku TV supports various universal remotes, you can use them. For Instance, you can use the DirecTV RC65 remote, Dish Network, etc.

Some of the Universal Remote can control basic functions such as power, input selection, and volume button. While some remotes can support expanded functions too. For instance, all home buttons, reverse scan, forward scan, play/pause, and replay buttons.

However, if you need to pair the universal remote with your Roku TV before using it. In case you have already paired, you can skip the step and directly turn on the TV by pressing the power button on the remote.

Before you pair, you need to turn on your Roku TV. Thus, you can again use the physical button of your TV to turn on TV. Once paired, you will have access to control several functions. You can find out the steps to pair the DirecTV remote as a reference.

Pair DirecTV remote

On your DirecTV remote, press the Menu button

Then, navigate to Settings & Help > Settings Select Remote Control > Program remote Now, choose the Device you want to pair You can follow the displayed setup process

Using Voice Assistant Devices

You can also use Voice Assitant devices to turn on your Roku TV. Your Roku TV device supports Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. Thus, you can simply command to turn on the TV. Similarly, you can command to turn off the TV too.

However, you must pair them together to use. Roku TV with OS 9.1 or later supports Alexa. Thus, before you begin, you can check your OS version from TV Settings.

If your Roku device meets the system requirements, you can follow the given steps to pair:

On Alexa

On your mobile, go to the Alexa app Open Menu icon, i.e., three horizontal lines Choose Skills & Games

Search for Roku and open it Now, tap on Enable

Log in to your Roku account if prompted Choose the Roku Device you want to pair with Alexa Tap on Continue Now, tap on Link to the Alexa app Choose your preferred option on whether you want to link the device automatically in the future or not Again, tap on Continue to Alexa app and Close You can follow the on-screen setup process

On Google

Open the Google Home app on your phone Tap on the Plus icon > Set up Device

Choose Have something already set up? Then, search Roku and open it Log in to your Roku Account Tap on the Roku device you want to pair with Google Home

Tap on Continue and follow the on-screen setup process

On HomeKit