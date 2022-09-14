Did you recently misplace or break your TCL TV remote and not planning to replace it any time soon? Well, there are other ways to operate your TCL TV without its remote. Turning on your TCL TV without a remote is a pretty easy task. Simply pressing the power button on your TV will get the job done.

However, relying on the power button every time to turn on the TV can be a hassle. Therefore, we have compiled a list of cost-efficient ways to control your TV while you wait for the replacement to arrive.

How to Turn On TCL TV Without Remote?

Besides the power button, you can also use mobile applications or gaming consoles to power on and navigate your TCL TV.

Let’s learn the different methods to turn on your TCL TV without a remote.

Use the Embedded Power Button

Most TCL TVs embed a power button in their front or side panels. You can easily find the button and then turn on your TV. In most of the models, the power button lies just below the TCL logo on the front panel. It may be located a bit back under the logo if you cannot find it. You can also check the rear panel for the button.

The power button in your TCL TV is multifunctional. It not only assists you in turning on the TV but also helps perform other functions like increasing, decreasing the volume, and changing the channels. You can also use the same button for turning off and further navigation.

Tip: If your TCL TV uses the Roku operating system, you can also use the Roku TV app on your phone to turn on and navigate through your TV. You can read our comprehensive article on how you can set up and use your TV with the Roku TV app.

Use Infrared Blasters On Your Phone

Modern phones like Samsung and Xiaomi come with IR blasters functionality, so you don’t need to worry if you misplaced or broke your remote. You can use your phone as a remote. But make sure your phone has an IR blaster before proceeding to this step.

You can download a universal remote application on your phone from Play Store or App Store and follow the on-screen instructions to set it up with your TCL TV. After the setup is completed, you can easily use your phone to turn on the TV.

If the remote app on your phone does not synchronize with the TV, you can use the same power button to turn on the TV and start the setup process.

Use Gaming Consoles

If you use gaming consoles like PS4 or Nintendo Switch with your TCL TV, you may have once turned on the HDMI-CEC (T-Link) feature on your TV. Using the HDMI-CEC feature, you can use the devices connected to your TV via HDMI to control it. Once you connect your console devices to the TV via the HDMI and turn them on, your TV will automatically turn on.

But, if the CEC feature was not enabled beforehand, you will be unable to make use of this method. You can first turn on your TV using the embedded power button or your mobile phone, then activate the CEC feature in your consoles. After that, you can easily turn on your TCL TV using a PS4 or Switch.

Follow the steps below depending upon which device you own.

On PS4

Turn on your TCL TV using the power button or a remote application. Connect PS4 to TV using the HDMI cable. Power on your PS4. Change the source of your TV to HDMI, so it boots from PS4. You can simply double tap the Playstation button on your PS4 controller to change the source. Once you see the welcome screen of your PS4, navigate to the right and open Settings.

Scroll down to find System and open it.

Move down to Enable HDMI Device Link option and check the option.

Once the option is enabled, power off the console. Then power it back again. Powering on the PS4 will also power on the TV.

On Nintendo Switch

Place your Switch in its Dock and connect to TV using an HDMI cable. Power on your TV. Press Home button on your Switch to jump to its home screen on your TV. Move to the right and open System Settings.

Scroll all the way down in the left pane and select TV Settings. Now move to the right and turn on Match TV Power State option.

Switch off the console and turn it back on again. Your TV will power on together with the Switch.

Get a Replacement Remote

If the methods discussed above are not applicable to you, or you feel uncomfortable using them, you should consider getting a replacement remote. You may not get the original remote for your TCL TV but can purchase a universal remote and pair it with your TV. You can read the user manual of the remote and know the code to pair your TCL TV with the remote.