One of the crucial features of an online multiplayer game is the ability to communicate with other players in the game. As such, the chat feature in the massively popular FPS game, Valorant, becomes the backbone of a successful strategy.

Of course, voice chat is fairly easy to figure out, and you can talk to others with a push of a button. But if you wish to text instead of talk to your teammates, it can be a little confusing to new players.

So, if you are one of the players trying to figure out how to type in Valorant, you have come to the right place. We have prepared a complete guide to give you the information needed to text other players in Valorant. Continue reading to find out how.

Texting In Valorant

Valorant has an easy-to-access text feature that you can use to talk to your party, team, or other players. You can start chatting with others by pressing the Enter key, typing your message, and hitting the Enter key once again to send it.

However, there are more features when it comes to texting in Valorant than just sending a message. We can divide the process into three parts to make things easier to understand.

Chatting With Players Privately

One of the features of multiplayer chat is that you can talk to your friends privately. This mode in Valorant is called the Whisper mode. To text another person privately, you will have to be friends with the person. Once you add them using their name and tag, you can use the following process to talk to them.

Press the Enter key on your keyboard. Alternately, you can click the little box at the bottom left. Press the tab button to change to Whisper mode. Type the name of the person you wish to send the message privately. Press Tab again once you see the person’s name.

Type your message. Hit Enter to send the message to the person.

Chatting With Your Team

You can also chat with your team while in the game. To do so, you need to:

Press the Enter key on your keyboard to enter the chat mode.

Type your message in the box. Hit Enter to send your message.

However, be aware that the whole team sees the message you send through the process above. Additionally, you can also talk to your party using the same steps while you are in the lobby.

Chatting With All the Players In The Match

As you are aware, there are a total of ten players in two teams. You can also talk to the enemy team. To talk to all the players in the match, follow the steps below.

Press the Shift + Enter key on your keyboard. Type the message you wish to send.

Hit the Enter key to send the message.

These are the way you can chat with your teammates and other players in Valorant. It is best to know that people can report you if you send abusive or harmful messages. If the developers take action, you might be banned from the game after enough reports.

Hopefully, you now know how to type and text in Valorant with different players, whether they are in your party, team, or all the players in the match. Feel free to comment if you have any questions.