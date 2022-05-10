Blocking numbers on iPhone allows you to restrict the number from contacting you through calls, messages, and facetime.

But this might not always be the intent. Sometimes you may block the number of the person closest to you just because you two had an argument, or you may have accidentally blocked a number you weren’t supposed to.

As easy as it is to block a number on an iPhone, it’s similarly easy to unblock it too.

If you also want to know how to unblock numbers on iPhone, this article will guide you through the steps.

How to Unblock Numbers on iPhone

There are different ways to unblock a number on the iPhone. However, the results are the same.

Go through the various methods explained below to unblock numbers on iPhone:

From Recent Calls

If you recently called the number you want to unblock, or the number is not saved in your contact list, then you can do so from the Recent calls log.

To unblock numbers on iPhone via the recent call list, go through the steps listed below:

Open the Phone app. Switch to Recents panel. Locate the number you want to unblock and click on the blue info icon.

On the bottom, tap Unblock this Caller.



From Contacts

If the number is not on your recent list and is saved in your contact list, you can unblock it from the contacts.

To unblock numbers on iPhone from contacts, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the Contacts app or switch to the Contacts panel on the Phone App. Search for the number you want to unblock and open it. On the bottom, tap Unblock this Caller.

From the iPhone Settings

If you are looking to unblock multiple numbers at once, you should do it from the Settings. This method is relatively easier than the other two.

To unblock numbers on iPhone from the device Settings, go through the steps mentioned below:

Open the Settings App Scroll down to locate the Phone settings and open it

Select Blocked Contacts

On the top right corner, tap on Edit

Press the red minus icon and tap on Unblock



We also have a comprehensive article on recovering deleted text messages on iPhone and Android. As simple as it sounds, we are pretty sure it has a thing or two you didn’t know. Let us know in the comments!

Related Queries

Why Am I Receiving Voicemails From a Blocked Number on My iPhone?

As discussed in the beginning, blocking a number blocks the user from contacting you via calls, messages, and facetime. However, the user can still send you voicemail messages.

When a blocked number tries to call you, the phone will automatically route the call toward voicemail. Although you won’t be alerted about the new voicemail message, you will find it if you check your voicemail inbox.