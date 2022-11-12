It’s easy to add a new friend on Facebook and also equally easy to unfriend them. However, if you want to unfriend multiple friends at once, the process can get tedious.

Despite being a convenient and time-saving feature, Facebook does not provide a single button that allows you to unfriend multiple friends at once.

To unfriend multiple friends on Facebook, you should go through their profile or through a mutual friend. In this article, we have compiled a list of steps that could speed up this process.

How to Unfriend Multiple Friends on Facebook?

The most straight-forward way to unfriend any user is by looking them up on the search bar and unfriending through their Facebook profile. By clicking on the Friends button on a user’s Facebook profile, you can access an unfriend button.

However, there are other alternatives that you can use to unfriend multiple users without opening each one of their user profiles. Such methods are mentioned below.

Through the Friends Page

The Friends page contains a list of all the Facebook friends that you have on your account. You can unfriend your friends from that page when you want to unfriend multiple users quickly and conveniently. So, follow the steps mentioned below to do so for both the website version and the mobile app of Facebook.

On Mobile

Open Facebook on your Mobile. Tap on the three lines icon at the bottom right corner. (Top for android)

Tap on your username.

Scroll down and tap on Friends.

Scroll down and locate the user. Or tap on the search bar and type in their name. Tap on the three-dot icon next to their name. Tap on Unfriend user.

Tap OK or Confirm on the confirmation menu.

Now, repeat steps 5 to 8 for all the friends you want to unfriend.

On Desktop Browser

Open Facebook on your web browser. Click on your profile icon or your name at the top left corner of the screen.

Click on Friends.

Scroll down to the target user. Or, click on the search bar and type in your friend’s username. Click on the three dots next to the username.

Click on Unfriend.

Click on Confirm. Now, repeat steps 4 to 7 for all the target users.

Through Browser Extension

Facebook does not have a function that allows you to unfriend multiple friends at once. However, there are extensions available on Chrome Web Store that allow you to unfriend more than a single user at the same time.

You can choose any one of the Friends remover extensions you prefer from the store and use it to unfriend your friends. The method to download and install such extensions on Google Chrome is mentioned below.

Open Chrome Browser on your device. Click on the extension icon at the top right corner of the window.

Click on Manage extensions.

Click on the three lines at the top left corner. Click on Open Chrome Web Store at the bottom left corner.

Click on the search bar, type in Remove Facebook Friends , and press Enter. Click on an extension you prefer. Click on Add to Chrome.

Confirm by clicking on Add extension.

After you add the extension to your browser, you can use it to unfriend several users at once. However, you need to locate the steps mentioned below to do so. But, the method may differ depending on the extension you install.

Open the Friends page on your Facebook account. Click on the extension icon and then on the Friends Remover extension icon. Locate the Friends remover section on the Extension’s page.

Add users as you prefer. Follow the protocol of the app, locate and click Unfriend.

Is it Possible to Avoid Seeing their Posts Without Unfriending Them?

You do not need to unfriend your friends if you just want to stop seeing their posts. You can stop seeing posts and updates from other Facebook users by unfollowing them.

Unfollowing a friend on Facebook is similar to how you unfriend a user. You need to access the Friends page through your profile. You can follow the steps mentioned below to do so.